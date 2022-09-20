Brooklyn Brewery x NME Present Brooklyn Sound

Intimate Live Music Series will feature Nation of Language, Infinite Coles, MICHELLE, Sarah Kinsley, CLIP and Rebounder Across 3 Shows in Brooklyn Kicking off October 12th

Today, global craft beer innovator Brooklyn Brewery - a proud supporter of music and arts communities since its inception in 1988 - announces the revival of the live music series Brooklyn Sound, to be presented in partnership with media powerhouse, NME. Kicking off on October 12th at Elsewhere with Nation of Language and Infinite Coles, the series will extend to two more beloved Brooklyn music venues in the following two weeks: Bell House on October 25th with MICHELLE and Sarah Kinsley, and Union Pool on November 2nd with CLIP and Rebounder. Fans can RSVP in advance for the free shows at www.NME.com/BrooklynSound.

As a community-centered brand, Brooklyn Brewery first introduced Brooklyn Sound in 2018 to create live music experiences in independent venues with musicians exemplifying NYC's unique and diverse music scene. This most recent iteration of the Brooklyn Sound series builds on the Brewery's dedication to providing opportunities that bring people together to enjoy good times and delicious brews, all while supporting the reemergence of Brooklyn's nightlife, venues, and local artists.

"We draw a ton of cultural inspiration from our community, and music is a huge part of that," explains US Marketing Director Mildred Lee. "NME has been a respected discovery platform for music for a long time, and they've been hugely instrumental in breaking new talent over the years. We are thrilled to partner with them to bring Brooklyn Sound back to our home borough, where we'll be presenting a curated line-up of incredible musicians in three of Brooklyn's most loved venues."

Throughout the years, Brooklyn Sound has featured some immensely talented rising musical artists, including Sunflower Bean, Lightning Bolt, Chk! Chk! Chk!, Ho99o9, and Mutoid Man. This newest iteration of the series will continue that tradition with a wide mix of exciting up-and-coming bands and solo performers.

Benedict Ransley, Head of Marketing at NME Networks says, "As NME's on-the-ground presence in North America grows, we're excited to collaborate with Brooklyn Brewery on Brooklyn Sound; a set of exclusive shows that will deliver free live music experiences in some of the borough's most iconic venues. The NME curated line-up stretches from R&B to Indie-Pop, reflecting the spirit and diversity of Brooklyn and promising to deliver three unforgettable nights of exceptional music for our collective audiences."

Guests can RSVP in advance for free at www.NME.com/BrooklynSound, but should arrive for each show early, as entry will be granted on a first come, first served basis, dependent on capacity. Brooklyn Brewery will be supplying tasty brews and more surprise giveaways at each show.

Brooklyn Brewery x NME Present Brooklyn Sound's Full Schedule:

Oct 12 @ Elsewhere - Nation of Language, with Infinite Coles (Doors at 7PM)

Brooklyn-born indie pop band Nation of Language are one of the most exciting and dynamic live bands to emerge from New York as of late, having sold out Webster Hall earlier this year. Infinite Coles is an innovative R&B artist inspired deeply by New York's world-renowned ballroom culture.

Oct 25 @ Bell House - MICHELLE, with Sarah Kinsley (Doors at 7PM)

Born-and-bred New Yorkers, MICHELLE are a diverse, indie-pop collective of collaborators making vibrant and imaginative songs inspired by their hometown. Sarah Kinsley is a self-taught pop vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and producer with a voice beyond her years.

Nov 2 @ Union Pool - CLIP, with Rebounder (Doors at 7PM)

CLIP is a future-facing New York City-based rap star and visual artist whose music is as empowering as it is entertaining. Rebounder is the project of Dylan Chenfield, a native musician reviving New York's scuzzy indie sound for a new generation.

For updates and more information on Brooklyn Brewery, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.

ABOUT NME:

Launched in London, UK, in 1952 as the New Musical Express, NME has grown into a global media powerhouse that creates and curates content, products and experiences essential to fans of music and pop culture today. NME brings together the best writers and photographers to provide a multi-platform editorial offering that is at the bleeding edge of what matters most across the globe — be it music, film, TV or gaming. Intent on shining a spotlight on the artists and stories coming out of the world's most compelling music scenes via NME.com, NME also has dedicated editions for Australia and Asia, using its distinctive voice and point of view to champion and celebrate established and emerging homegrown talent.

