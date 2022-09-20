Submit Release
Invest529 Gift Cards Now Available at CVS Locations

Richmond, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schools are officially in session, and parents across the country are back in the routine of drop-offs, pickups and homework. September also marks College Savings Month, the perfect time for parents to start thinking about --- and saving for --- their children's educational future. To support families in sharing the gift of education, Virginia529, in partnership with Gift of College, announced today the availability of its Invest529 gift cards at hundreds of CVS drugstores across the country.

Invest529 accounts can be used to fund qualified higher education expenses at eligible educational institutions nationwide and even overseas. They can be used at public or private schools, graduate schools, vocational schools, registered apprenticeship programs, toward K-12 tuition expenses, and the repayment of certain student loans.

Customers can go to any CVS retail location and purchase Invest529 gift cards in denominations ranging from $25-$200. Recipients then redeem the gift cards through GiftofCollege.com, adding the value to a new or existing Invest529 account.

"Education is getting more expensive each year and more families are saving in 529 plans for their children's post-high school education --- whether it's trade school, a bachelor's degree or community college. Parents need creative solutions for funding their children's post-high school education," said Mary Morris, Virginia529 CEO.

"Our gift cards make a great birthday, holiday or anytime gift for family members and friends.  We hope that these gift cards and our online gift center will help more families successfully prepare for the future."

Invest529 gift cards can also be purchased online at Walmart.com.

Visit Virginia529.com/gifting/find-stores to find an Invest529 Gift of College gift card retail location near you. 


