The Mather Group Continues Its Rise Among Barron's 2022 Top 100 RIA Firms

Firm improves its ranking for the second year in a row

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a wealth management firm with 13 offices across the country and more than $8.4 billion in assets under management (AUM, as of 8/31/22), has been ranked #49 on Barron's 2022 list of Top 100 RIA Firms. This is the third consecutive year TMG has earned a place on the Barron's list, initially appearing at #80 in 2020 and jumping to #56 in 2021.

"Given the depth of research and analysis that Barron's performs each year to compile its ranking, this recognition is especially meaningful to us," said TMG CEO Chris Behrens. "The ranking is designed to be a resource for investors—providing them with a vetted short list of independent advisory firms for consideration—so it's closely aligned with our philosophical approach. We put clients first."

Behrens continued, "Of course, I also appreciate that our employees are integral to upholding that commitment to clients each day, whether they are in roles that directly interact with clients or not. So, it is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, whose combined efforts are having a big impact."

Rankings are based on Barron's proprietary methodology, which includes various factors related to assets under management, revenue, and the quality of the firm's practice. In addition to quantitative measures like client retention and growth, Barron's also makes qualitative assessments based on the firm's compliance records, philanthropic endeavors, team composition, and the experience and credentials of its professionals.

TMG has also recently been recognized for its growth and standing by other prominent industry publications: the firm was #22 on Financial Advisor's list of 2022 Top 50 Fastest Growing Firms and was also #22 on Crain's Chicago Business 2022 Fast 50 Ranking.

The firm offers a comprehensive range of in-house services, including financial planning, tax advice and preparation, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, risk assessment, and estate planning guidance. Investment recommendations are not tied to commissions. Clients pay for the firm's experienced advice on a fee-only basis, typically as a percentage of assets under management. This approach helps align the interests of the firm with the client.

ABOUT TMG

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Morristown (NJ), Nashville Area, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Area, Spring (TX), and Washington, DC Area, TMG is a fee-only fiduciary firm serving primarily high-net-worth individuals. TMG's professionals aim to simplify clients' lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Information is accurate as of the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition.

