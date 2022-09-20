New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02374321/?utm_source=GNW

The report examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players. The patent analysis focuses on technological trends in recent years in regions such as the U.S., Europe and Japan. The report presents a market analysis and estimates the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for medical device technologies.

The scope of the report extends to only those medical device technologies that generate the most global revenue. Dental device technologies and some imaging devices used in dentistry overlap with other devices that are already covered under the imaging device technologies segments, so these have been excluded.

This report segments the global market by these geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2027.

Report Includes:

- 48 data tables and 69 additional tables.

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for medical device technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current state and future market potential of medical device technologies, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

- Estimation of the actual market size for medical device technologies, market forecast and corresponding market share analysis by device type and region

- Identification of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for medical device technologies as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on drug delivery devices, urology and renal devices, in vitro diagnostic devices, orthopedic and spine devices, imaging devices, cardiovascular devices, and endoscopy devices

- Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the medical device technologies market, with pandemic implications on the demand and supply of medical devices, pricing analysis, and govt. strategic decisions to boost the marketplace

- Assessment of the company competitive landscape comprising key market participants, their global market share analysis, product portfolio and recent market developments

- Review of patents issued for medical device technologies across each major category, and emerging developments in the global market

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Bayer, 3M, Danaher and Smith & Nephew.

Summary:

The global market for medical device technologies reached $REDACTED in 2021. The market isexpected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED during the forecast period.

The medical device technologies market has grown rapidly, following technological trends in healthcare.Currently, there are over REDACTED types of medical devices, globally.

The countries of the Americas regionare an important market for medical devices; several nations in this sector are growing rapidly. Thecountries import more than REDACTED% of their medical devices, with few exceptions.

The far-reaching effects of coronavirus have introduced the world to a "new normal," but the most significant impact has been in healthcare.In the long term, it has permanently shaped the future of healthcare delivery.

Its immediate effect has been on medical technology, focusing on digital devices and shifting toward a more collaborative product development process.

In medical device development, constant communication is critical between manufacturers and suppliers.The pandemic led to many collaborations among companies to drive innovation and launch products more quickly.

Tools such as augmented and virtual reality contributed to collaborations, will likely remain a permanent part of the product development process.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02374321/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________