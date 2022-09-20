Pop Princess Jourdin Pauline - Priceless and Born to Be a Star

Rising R&B Pop Princess Jourdin Pauline Releases Music Video for "Priceless"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyanese pop princess Jourdin Pauline brings a royalty to everything she does. She goes big as an artist, influencer, and entrepreneur, bossing up with a dynamic voice, superior fashion sense, and sharp business acumen all at once. Racking up millions of views and streams, receiving acclaim from Essence, The Source, Flaunt, Sheen and much more, running the “Popstar” cannabis line, and organically building an audience of 1.4M-plus followers on Instagram, her reign over popular music and culture begins with a series of independent 2021 singles and debut EP called 'Love Songs About Nobody'.

Rising R&B Pop Princess Jourdin Pauline was born to be a superstar. From a young age, Jourdin excelled as a natural performer. She studied music theatre and performing arts at the world-renowned school South Bay Conservatory as well as piano, vocal and song writing lessons. She has written songs for a number of television shows including Ant Farm, Shake it Up (Disney Channel), Love and Hip Hop (VH1), America's Next Top Model (CW), Black-ish (ABC), Keeping up with the Kardashians (E!), CSI: Miami (CBS), and Grown-ish (ABC).

Jourdin was raised in recording studios. Since age 10, she has produced and written with some of the biggest talents in the business, including Alonzo Jackson (Zendaya, Dr. Dre), platinum Grammy winner Brian "Killah B" Bates (Chris Brown, Summer Walker), Kevin "Go Grizzly" Price (Kevin Gates, Da Baby), Raymond "Ree Ree!" Martin, Leon Thomas III, and Vincent Berry II.

Jourdin has received acclaim from Publications: The Source, Ebony, Paper Magazine, Lyrical Lemonade and many more. She has been releasing music and videos independently since 2019, starting with her first single "Trash (ttwna)", building momentum with the followup single from her debut EP, "Lustful Desires" the lead single from her debut EP, "Love Songs About Nobody", which has also garnered over 1,000,000 views. Her latest single release, "Deep", is turning heads, leading to a showcase at A3C Festival / Conference and multiple shows at SXSW.

Jourdin's popularity is growing exponentially. Over the past year, she has amassed over 1.4 million Instagram followers with consistent engagement levels between 5% and 10%. Check out Jourdin on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/JOURDINPAULINE/.

There is simply no stopping Jourdin Pauline. With her melodic voice and stunning Beaty, she is taking the music world by storm. Jourdin Pauline is truly an all-around entertainer, and every one of her performances takes the game to a new level. She is continuing to build a strong fan base with her remarkable charisma and stage presence. Keep up on all the latest news and events on Instagram as well as Twitter at: https://twitter.com/JOURDINPAULINE and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/JourdinP/.

JOURDIN PAULINE - PRICELESS [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Pop Princess Jourdin Pauline - Priceless and Born to Be a Star

