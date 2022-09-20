Asia Capital Markets Awards recognize Cassini’s platform as the best new risk management product of the year
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives market participants, has won Best New Product – Risk Management at the 2022 FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards. These awards are the largest buy-side led awards, recognizing outperformance, innovation and achievement for firms and individuals involved in the Asian capital markets. The judging panel is formed of experienced professionals in the capital markets world, including Schroders and Thomson Reuters.
Cassini first moved into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in 2020, with the opening of its Sydney office, and in 2022 further expanded its physical presence in the region with the opening of its Hong Kong office. The expansion has matched the increased global demand for intelligent derivatives margining software: one which Cassini is uniquely suited to meet. This award serves as recognition of Cassini’s commitment to the region and underscores the utility of the service it can offer this growing market.
The firm’s advanced platform integrates domain-specific information from the front-, middle-, and back-offices to provide an integrated view of post-trade risk and cost back to the front-, middle-, and back-office systems. Cassini users have the unique ability to calculate margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset as well as analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure. This allows buy-side firms to reduce their Initial Margin (IM) levels and maximize margin efficiency, lowering the cost of trading derivatives. Cassini’s platform has a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, as well as empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction, in turn reducing risk and maximizing profit.
David Liew, Head of APAC Sales and Operations at Cassini said: “We are proud to accept this award that celebrates our contribution to the APAC financial markets. Recognition such as this motivates us to work hard and further expand our offerings to better serve our growing client base. At Cassini, we firmly believe that proper risk management is necessary for any firm looking to not only maintain, but grow profitability, in times of economic volatility, such as now.”
This award follows soon after Cassini’s recognition as one of TechRound’s FinTech50, which celebrates UK-based FinTech firms. These awards demonstrate Cassini’s global reach as it continually pushes to innovate and optimize its platform for the use of the broader buy-side, as well as hedge funds, the energy/commodities market, prime brokers and investment banks.
John Norris / Emma Dodds
Cassini first moved into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in 2020, with the opening of its Sydney office, and in 2022 further expanded its physical presence in the region with the opening of its Hong Kong office. The expansion has matched the increased global demand for intelligent derivatives margining software: one which Cassini is uniquely suited to meet. This award serves as recognition of Cassini’s commitment to the region and underscores the utility of the service it can offer this growing market.
The firm’s advanced platform integrates domain-specific information from the front-, middle-, and back-offices to provide an integrated view of post-trade risk and cost back to the front-, middle-, and back-office systems. Cassini users have the unique ability to calculate margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset as well as analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure. This allows buy-side firms to reduce their Initial Margin (IM) levels and maximize margin efficiency, lowering the cost of trading derivatives. Cassini’s platform has a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, as well as empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction, in turn reducing risk and maximizing profit.
David Liew, Head of APAC Sales and Operations at Cassini said: “We are proud to accept this award that celebrates our contribution to the APAC financial markets. Recognition such as this motivates us to work hard and further expand our offerings to better serve our growing client base. At Cassini, we firmly believe that proper risk management is necessary for any firm looking to not only maintain, but grow profitability, in times of economic volatility, such as now.”
This award follows soon after Cassini’s recognition as one of TechRound’s FinTech50, which celebrates UK-based FinTech firms. These awards demonstrate Cassini’s global reach as it continually pushes to innovate and optimize its platform for the use of the broader buy-side, as well as hedge funds, the energy/commodities market, prime brokers and investment banks.
John Norris / Emma Dodds
Moonlight IQ
Cassini@moonlightiq.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn