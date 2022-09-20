Industry-Leading Unemployment Claims Management Software Poised to Scale Operations with HR-Tech Investment Firm Backing

Unemployment Tracker Backed by HR Investment Firm to Accelerate Innovation and Leadership in Unemployment Industry Unemployment Tracker

BRIGHTON, MICHIGAN, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unemployment Tracker, the industry-leading unemployment claims and tax management technology and administration provider announced today it has been acquired by Trak Capital, an HR technology-focused investment firm.

“Since our inception, Unemployment Tracker has been at the cutting edge of claims management technology leveraging technology to reduce administrative burden for our clients,” said Andrea Frederick, Director of Operations with Unemployment Tracker. “Trak Capital and its leadership offer the ideal strategic partner for our future. The Unemployment Tracker team is ecstatic to leverage new resources to accelerate growth and further our ability to service our customers and partners.”

Founded in 2015, Unemployment Tracker was the first software provider to be live with all 6 SIDES Exchanges and has 25 Active Clients with UI Broker Accounts on the SIDES Exchanges. Unemployment Tracker set itself apart in the industry by servicing organizations of all sizes through SaaS and full-service Unemployment Cost Management. In 2021, Unemployment Tracker was recognized for Dedication to UI Integrity by The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) receiving the first ever Above & Beyond Award.

The acquisition offers Unemployment Tracker additional resources to scale its award-winning technology and expand its capacity to support employers as they navigate today’s rapidly changing employment and regulatory landscape.

“We are so thrilled to have Unemployment Tracker as part of our family,” said Shannon Scott, CEO & Founder of Trak Capital. “As we continue to lead the market in business incentives and compliance tools, our goal has been to acquire and develop the best and brightest teams and technology. We have hit another home run here.”

The Unemployment Tracker employees will have the expanded resources of Trak Capital’s Birmingham, AL, headquarters and nationally located sales, technology development, and leadership teams.



About Trak Capital:

Founded in 2022, Trak Capital is an HR tech investment firm with ownership in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the HR, fintech and compliance sectors. Leveraging the firm's industry expertise and proven strategic and operational capabilities, Trak Capital identifies, strengthens, and scales best-of-breed technologies and service lines. Collaborating with its portfolio companies, Trak Capital drives growth initiatives, implements best practices, and invests in personnel and automation to accelerate earnings and support companies in realizing their full potential. OnCentive, SyncStream, Unemployment Tracker, and Clear I-9 comprise its current portfolio, with plans for additional and ongoing expansion in the space.

About Unemployment Tracker:

Founded in 2015, Unemployment Tracker is an award-winning unemployment insurance claim tracking software and full-service claims management. As the one-stop solution for all your unemployment insurance challenges, Unemployment Tracker empowers businesses to focus their funds and their time not on the employees of yesterday, but on the team they have today and the one they are building for tomorrow.