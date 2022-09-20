LearningRx Staunton Harrisonburg Renews Commitment To Board Certified Cognitive Center Designation

Since becoming a Board Certified Cognitive Center in 2020 LearningRx Staunton Harrisonburg teams have been building upon their skills to provide better services

STAUNTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since becoming a Board Certified Cognitive Center (BCCC) in 2020, the LearningRx Staunton Harrisonburg teams have been building and improving their skills to provide better services to every student they see. By renewing its BCCC designation, the group continues its commitment and has completed updated renewal training in the areas of autism, ADHD, anxiety, and dyslexia.

“We use our IBCCES certifications to ensure our staff has up-to-date continuing education programs and the opportunity to grow their skill sets to better serve our community,” said Sandy Zamalis, Executive Director.

One parent shared, “We've always said that our son ‘just didn't learn the same as most kids’. We knew he was so smart but just didn't fit the mold that public schools set forth. We started LearningRx in Harrisonburg to try and catch him up in school and find the learning style that worked for him. We discovered so much more! We learned WHY he learns how he does; we received support in our child study program meetings at school. They even suggested we look into a possible vision deficiency which led us to discover a diagnosed, often overlooked, eye condition. Sandy, the Executive Director and Milly, the Assistant Director are truly amazing. It’s a commitment, but your child/adult will greatly benefit, which is priceless.”

LearningRx provides clinician-delivered cognitive training to clients who range in age from 5 to 95. Their “brain trainers” sit one-on-one with clients and use a variety of hands-on manipulatives to train cognitive skills including working and long-term memory, visual and auditory processing, reasoning skills, processing speed, and attention.

“IBCCES is excited to continue our partnership with LearningRx Staunton Harrisonburg, as they utilize our certification programs to expand upon existing areas of focus and understanding of cognitive disorders and further their impact on the students served," said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

For over 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals serving individuals with cognitive disorders a better understanding of these disorders, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for families that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met either the Board Certified Cognitive Center (BCCC) or Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized worldwide as the leading benchmark for training and certification in autism and other cognitive disorders.

About LearningRx

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their in-Center training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to train from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com