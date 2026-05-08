Columbia Association Expands Inclusion Efforts with CAC Designation for Racquet Sports and KidSpace Departments

At Columbia Association, we believe that fun, connection and belonging should be accessible to all. Achieving Certified Autism Center™ status through IBCCES represents an important step forward...” — Anish Manrai, assistant director of Community Programs & Services

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Columbia Association’s Racquet Sports and KidSpace Departments. To earn this certification, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed autism and sensory training, reflecting a commitment to creating inclusive spaces and programs for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. The training and certification process ensures that staff from both the Racquet Sports and KidSpace Departments are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and best practices to better understand and welcome these community members. As part of the CAC partnership, both departments also received onsite reviews conducted by IBCCES to help develop sensory guides and provide additional accessibility recommendations.

“At Columbia Association, we believe that fun, connection and belonging should be accessible to all,” said Anish Manrai, assistant director of Community Programs & Services. “Achieving Certified Autism Center™ status through IBCCES represents an important step forward in that journey. Through the dedication of our team and a commitment to continuous learning, we are proud to lead with purpose and create more inclusive, supportive and meaningful experiences for every member of our community.”

Training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation, guesswork, and the time it takes for staff to decide how to handle a situation, leading to faster and more confident service.

Columbia Association’s (CA) 23 outdoor pools have previously received the CAC designation as well. The aquatics team has completed comprehensive training to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families. Each pool is also supported by sensory guides, which help prepare children and families for their visit by outlining sensory experiences they may encounter. Sensory bags are also available and include items such as noise-canceling headphones, water sensory timers, and fidget toys.

For the past 10 years, CA has partnered with the Autism Society of Maryland to provide autism awareness training for hundreds of lifeguards and managers. This ongoing collaboration has been instrumental in building a deeper understanding of the autism community and reinforcing the importance of water safety.

Macgill’s Commons Pool is also designated as a sensory-friendly pool through its partnership with the Autism Society of Maryland, designed to better accommodate children with autism who may experience challenges with transitions, stop/start activities, or similar needs. CA lifeguards also allow children with autism to remain in the pool during adult swim (with advance notice and under the supervision of an accompanying adult).

Certified Autism Center™

“We are proud to award Columbia Association’s Racquet Sports and KidSpace Departments the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation,” said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. “Their commitment to creating inclusive, engaging, and supportive environments reflects a strong dedication to accessibility across both recreational and family-focused spaces. From structured programs to interactive play and sports experiences, this certification helps ensure autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families can participate with greater comfort, confidence, and belonging.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Columbia Association’s Racquet Sports & KidSpace Departments are featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Columbia Association

Columbia Association (CA) is and has always been here to enhance the quality of life in Columbia. We are committed to the founding goals of this unique and diverse community: stewardship, wellness and inclusion. To achieve this, CA owns and manages a wide array of spaces, facilities and programs that foster authentic connection. We hope you’ll find your own way to engage with us and work toward an even brighter future. Visit ColumbiaAssociation.org for more information. Together, #WeAreColumbia.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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