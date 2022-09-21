MaxHealth Launches New Website

As MaxHealth, a leading value-based primary care provider, made its 9th acquisition in the 2nd quarter, a new website was overdue.

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxHealth, a primary care platform focused on providing value-based care to adults and seniors, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, mymaxdoc.com. The purpose behind the redesign of the MaxHealth website is to provide a simplified experience for patients. The modern design offers an intuitive navigation with engaging content and convenient appointment scheduling directly from the website.

The new website includes the following features to improve patient experience and engagement:

• Self-scheduling in partnership with Zocdoc

• Searchable provider and clinic directory with geographic location detection

• Access to the Healow patient portal for critical health information

• Event calendar with RSVP and social sharing capabilities

• Digital patient forms to improve patient experience

• Fully integrated with a suite of third-party providers including Reputation.com, Salesforce, and eClinical Works

• Multilingual website translator

“The new MaxHealth website is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to improve the patient experience - making access, convenience and connectivity, simpler.” shared Prakash Patel M.D., MaxHealth CEO. “We’re thrilled to announce the launch our new website. It’s part of multiple new initiatives we have launched, with more to come, as we continue creating additional value for our current and future patients.”

“Our team is extremely excited to launch our new website. MaxHealth’s mission is to simplify healthcare for our members, families and caregivers, and this website is an operational platform designed to improve patient experience and engagement,” said MaxHealth’s Chief Growth Officer, Kimberly Ficocelli. “We’re focused on improving the patient experience wherever possible through the use of technology, and our new website is a reflection of our commitment to this cause and our patients.”

For more information on MaxHealth and to view the site, please visit www.mymaxdoc.com.

About MaxHealth

Founded in 2015, MaxHealth is a leading primary care platform dedicated to simplifying healthcare and ensuring healthier futures. The company is focused on providing high quality, integrated care to adults and senior patients throughout Florida. Their 73,000+ value-based care patients are supported by a

530-member team including over 100 primary care providers and 30 specialists across our 58 owned clinics and 30 affiliate practices.