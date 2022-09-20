1Spatial named as a supplier for G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace

Cambridge, UK, 20th September 2022, (www.1spatial.com) the global provider of geospatial solutions and services for improved data management and data governance, is pleased to announce that it has registered ten new geospatial services under the government’s latest cloud procurement framework, G-Cloud 13.

G-Cloud 13 will replace G-Cloud 12, a Digital Marketplace helping organisations in the UK public sector to find and procure the latest cloud software and support services.

1Spatial has ten services available under G-Cloud 13 that support UK public sector organisations at every stage of their digital transformation. These services manage data quality throughout an enterprise, for the design and deployment of web-based mapping applications that deliver greater data confidence, accuracy and governance and help users understand the health of their data. 1Spatial has an excellent track record of supporting UK public sector organisations in delivering this type of digital transformation, including Ministry of Defence, Rural Payments Agency, Ordnance Survey Great Britain, Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Land and Property Services Northern Ireland and many local authorities around the UK.

1Spatial now offer many products via cloud deployment, supporting the UK public sector cloud-first policy for all technology platforms. The 1Spatial Police Data Quality Hub and Traffic Management Plan Automation (TMPA) products use flexible secure cloud tooling, and near-unlimited cloud computing power and storage capability. 1Spatial’s 1Integrate product is available via the cloud and supports flexible deployments using Docker containers. Central government organisations including the Environment Agency and High Speed Two will now use 1Integrate in the cloud, applying a rules based-approach to data management and data governance.

Commenting on G-Cloud 13, Michael Tansini, 1Spatial’s Cloud Product Manager, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our cloud approach and be named as a supplier for the G-Cloud 13 Digital Marketplace. In recent years, we have seen geospatial data becoming increasingly central to informed decision-making right across the UK public sector. G-Cloud 13 will allow our customers to continue to procure our cloud products and support services via G-Cloud and will enable 1Spatial to provide market-leading products to customers more quickly and efficiently. New product developments can be validated and tested quickly using continuous deployment to cloud environments. Now customers no longer need to install, manage, and update software. Instead, they can take advantage of easily accessible, high-availability cloud software on demand."

Find out about how 1Spatial help organisations in the government sector or get in touch for more information.

About 1Spatial - Unlocking the Value of Location Data

Pioneers in Location Master Data Management (LMDM), 1Spatial plc helps organisations

develop strong data foundations that enable critical decision-making for a safer, smarter and

more sustainable world. Operating at the intersection of two fast-growing global markets,

GIS (geospatial information systems) and MDM (master data management), our patented

technology powers some of the largest and most complex data sets in the world, such as the

US Census Bureau and Ordnance Survey UK.

Demand for current and authoritative geospatial data has never been greater, often driven

by sustainability and Net Zero goals. In every sector, organisations are using location data to

make better decisions - improving profits, saving time and saving lives. Over the past 30

years, we have helped more than one thousand organisations improve the governance and

quality of their data across a range of industries, with our core focus areas being

Government, Utilities and Transportation.

The driving force behind our technology is the 1Spatial Platform, a cloud-based integrated

data system (or ecosystem) where data can be shared – saving our customers significant

time and money on having to collect data themselves which may already exist elsewhere.

Using our technology, combined with our data expertise, we connect all elements of the data

ecosystem together, while enabling continued data governance and quality – even as the

data continues to evolve. This approach, which we call ‘Location Master Data Management’,

ensures that spatial (and non-spatial) data remain current, complete, accessible, accurate

and uniform, removing any formatting roadblocks that may impede data integration or

sharing.

We partner with major technology consultancies and GIS providers such as ESRI, bringing

together our people, innovative solutions, industry knowledge and experience to deliver

world class solutions.

1Spatial plc is AIM-listed, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with operations in the UK,

Ireland, USA, France, Belgium, Tunisia, and Australia.

For more information visit www.1spatial.com