United Breast Cancer Foundation Announces New Peer to Peer Fundraising Opportunities

A "peer to peer campaign" is an individual fundraising campaign in which friends and family can raise funds for breast cancer patients & survivors

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 20, 2022

United Breast Cancer Foundation is happy to share their Peer to Peer (P2P) fundraising campaigns with the community. The goal of P2P campaigns is to raise awareness and funds in support of breast cancer while empowering supporters to contribute an amount they feel comfortable with. Through this opportunity, individuals can take initiative and feel inspired to support UBCF in their own unique way, regardless of financial resources. UBCF P2P campaigns can take place in any form: over social media, through emails, or in person.

UBCF hopes this opportunity motivates the community to get creative with their P2P campaigns because campaign hosts can raise funds however they see fit. Whether it be a karaoke night, bake sale, or a 30-day fitness challenge, breast cancer patients and survivors will benefit from funds raised regardless of what activities are being held. Campaign hosts can spread the word by notifying friends, family, and coworkers, as well as share why they are passionate about UBCF, and how to contribute. Additional tips on how to start a P2P fundraiser can be found here.

The funds raised through P2P campaigns will go towards UBCF's eight patient and family programs. UBCF programs provide patients, survivors and family members with financial support for breast screenings, breast reconstruction, help with rent, childcare, college tuition and more.

P2P campaign funding will help cancer patients like Kathleen who recently received assistance from UBCF's COVID Grant Program. "I am so thankful for what the United Breast Cancer Foundation offers to us. The COVID grant award has helped me so much. It's like being the strong person in the family, I always focused on making sure my family was always taken care of before myself. So what your grant has done was to give me the opportunity to buy me items that I needed. I felt like a little kid in a candy store. I appreciate you and your organization & the care you give! Thank you so very much!"

UBCF thanks all supporters of our organization for giving us the opportunity to help people fighting breast cancer. Starting a peer to peer fundraising campaign can change someone's life. Click here to get started today.

About UBCF

UBCF, a GuideStar 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency rated charity as well as a 3-star rated charity with Charity Navigator, is proud to be a source of transparency and a trusted charity for over 20 years. UBCF is committed to offering breast health and wellness services focused on cancer prevention, screening, treatment and overall wellness. UBCF's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer and does so through seven life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nation-wide. UBCF never denies services to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, ethnicity, income, or medical insurance coverage. Tax-deductible contributions may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934. https://www.ubcf.org



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/united_breast_cancer_foundation_announces_new_peer_to_peer_fundraising_opportunities/prweb18902156.htm