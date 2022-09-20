The Barnes Global Advisors Welcomes Andy Davis and Ethan Clare

New Roles Support Strategy and Execution of Government Programs

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (PRWEB) September 20, 2022

The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA) is positioning for growth in advanced manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and regional economic impact with the addition of two defense and advanced manufacturing industry veterans to its programs team.

Andy Davis takes on the new role of Director of Government Programs leading strategy and execution as TBGA supports government customers with increased resilience of the defense industrial base. Andy was most recently the Deputy Program Director and Chief Technology Officer for the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program (IBAS) within the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Prior to his IBAS assignment, he served as the Global Technology Advisor for the US Army covering all of Europe and parts of Africa. Among the many achievements in his distinguished career, Andy oversaw the Army ManTech program, served as the Army principal to and chairman of the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel, and was a founding member of the Army's Additive Manufacturing Community of Practice.

Ethan Clare joins the team as a Project Manager focused on efficient execution of government programs, advanced manufacturing and supply chain optimization. Ethan held a distinguished role at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works™ where he drove advanced manufacturing technologies into production programs; his proposal leadership resulted in the capture and execution of over $1B in new business for Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business unit. Ethan has been involved in Additive Manufacturing for several years and comes to TBGA most recently from nTopology.

Laura Ely, TBGA Director of Programs, provided her perspective, "TBGA's top priority is being a trusted partner; we achieve this through customer focus, strategic and technical insights, and effective program delivery. I am ecstatic to onboard Andy and Ethan who are exceptional in their character and capabilities." TBGA Founder and Managing Director, John E. Barnes, continues, "these additions to the TBGA team will drive our continued growth into advanced manufacturing supporting public and private customers through strategy, workforce development, and qualification. We're proud that these efforts support economic growth by restoring our national manufacturing capability and improving domestic supply chain resilience."

The Barnes Global Advisors is the largest independent Additive Manufacturing engineering consultancy. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TBGA has a presence on six continents and across the United States. TBGA helps companies work through their AM adoption via strategy, design, leadership, training, metallurgy, economics and media and is comprised of seasoned specialists with well over 150 years of combined experience in AM.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_barnes_global_advisors_welcomes_andy_davis_and_ethan_clare/prweb18907849.htm