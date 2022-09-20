RassinART Presents Breaking Boundaries: An Exploration Into Negative Space

RassinArt presents Breaking Boundaries, a new pop-up exhibition in New York City featuring artwork, wall tapestries, sculptures and a limited collection of NFTs by contemporary artist Laurance Rassin. Breaking Boundaries will explore Rassin's concept of limited color play and negative space as it relates to space travel on a simple, blank canvas.

Rassin has created an awe-inspiring, interconnected collection of nearly 100 original oil paintings, wall tapestries, sculptures and NFTs, utilizing a distinct and limited five color palette, a Rhapsody in phthalo green, yellow okra and burnt umber, lamp black and titanium white. Breaking Boundaries is a powerful and cohesive collection of abstract expressionistic works by Rassin.

"My goal was to create a symphony for the eyes in simply five colors," said artist Laurance Rassin.

Rassin's collection connects the physical world and the metaverse allowing his artwork to break boundaries and make the finite world of canvas art infinite.

Guests will also have the opportunity to listen to live jazz music and enjoy drinks provided by Ballsy and alcohol-infused ice pops by FrutaPOP. The first 50 people to RSVP will receive a paint brush from the Laurance Rassin signature paint brush collection, gifted by the artist.

Breaking Boundaries pop up exhibition is located at 547 W 27th St. Suite 610 in New York City, from September 19 – October 3rd. Receptions will be held on Thursday, September 23rd and September 29th at 5:30pm and live jazz starting at 7pm. Sponsors include: FrutaPOP, Ballsy and the Burliuk Foundation.

To RSVP, register here. For more information, please visit http://www.laurancerassin.com

Instagram @rassinart

ABOUT LAURANCE RASSIN

As a creative futurist, Laurance Rassin was the first contemporary artist to preside over the closing bell at NASDAQ. Laurance Rassin is an internationally recognized fine artist. Rassin's paintings and sculptures can be found in some of the world's most prestigious private art collections.

Rassin creates a sumptuous, color filled world, enveloping his audience with his signature large-scale impasto oil paintings, bronze sculptures, ceramics, tapestries, and textiles. Through his work, he weaves an over-arching narrative with his original works of art, infusing humor to his whimsical characters and interior scenes allowing his fictional, almost cinematic stories, to unfold. Rassin is the artistic director and founding member of The New Blue Riders, a twenty-first century contemporary art movement.

Laurance has been featured in the Financial Times, Newsweek, The New York Daily News, Women's Wear Daily, Departures Magazine, Star Magazine, New York Social Diary, New York Post, Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, Palm Beach Art Magazine, Philadelphia Daily News, Philadelphia Business Journal, Sing Tao Daily, WNBC NY, Bravo and MTV Networks.

