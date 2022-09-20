Dried Apricots Market worth $1.2 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.3% – IndustryARC

Growing usage in the food industry, proliferating health awareness among consumers, rising incidences of cancer and CVDs, bettering retail infrastructure in developing counties, and rising demand for dietary supplements are factors set to drive the growth of the Dried Apricots Market for the period 2022-2027.

Dried Apricots Market size is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dried apricots are demarcated as fruit with removed moisture/water content or which have been dehydrated by machine or natural process with an aim to elongate their overall shelf-life. Sulfur dioxide is taken into account to preserve its natural orange color. These dried fruits are deemed to be a sound source of fibers such as pectin; however, because of the high carbohydrates presence diabetics patients are advised to not consume them. Moreover, being rich in potassium, dried apricots help in strengthening bones, maintaining the body’s electrolyte balance, and promoting nerve functions. Dried apricots are home to several polyphenols and carotenoids . Owing to the high content of beta-carotene, dried apricots are a good source of vitamin A.The Dried Apricots Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dried Apricots industry are –

1. BATA FOOD

2. Anatolia A.S.

3. ApricotKing

4. Fruits of Turkey

5. Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Segmental Analysis:

1. Growing usage in the bakery and confectionery industry, health benefits such as better hemoglobin production accompanied by dried apricot consumption, growing usage in homemade remedies to ensure skin health, rising demand for dietary supplements, and refining retail infrastructure in low-income countries are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Dried Apricots Market. Rising inflation because of the exorbitant price of crude oil and the gap between demand and supply because of Covid restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.

2. Rising health attentiveness among consumers, the demand for organic products has witnessed a sheer surge in recent years. In addition to that rising environmental worries and campaigns to reduce pollution has their fair share in driving the demand for the organic dried apricot market as less usage of pesticides, lowers the nitrate amount in groundwater, and diminishes soil erosion.

3. Biggest advantage with offline distribution channels like brick-and-mortar stores is their inclusive or comprehensive presence in developed and underdeveloped areas; whereas, which is not the case with online platforms as well-established infrastructure and connectivity are a primary prerequisite for their smooth functioning.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Product Type Organic and Conventional/Non-Organic By Form Powdered form, Whole form, and Diced form By Distribution Channel Offline and Online By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

The growing economic affluence of developing countries is anticipated to boost market demand: Exports are a crucial aspect when it comes to the health of economies as the growth of the economy of a country is directly proportional to exports (whether goods or services) that it makes annually. Therefore, with growing manufacturing and exports low-income countries like China and India have braced their economies and eventually have improved GDP per capita incomes.

Spiraling health awareness among people with surging chronic illnesses is expected to boost market demand: People have turned more proactive toward their health rather than being reactive as chronic illnesses are roaming around the world. Even words like cancer and heart attack fill them with terror as these two illnesses have emerged as a leading cause of death across the globe.

The demand and supply gap and staggering inflation are anticipated to hamper market growth: Hampered production activities because of problems ensued by coronavirus surges like employee shortage, raw material shortage, lessened demand, and others have posed a severe challenge in front of the dried apricot market.

