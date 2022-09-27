Submit Release
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana

Autism Center therapy room used for language development in children with autism.

Lighthouse Autism Center therapy space used for cultivating language development.

Leading ABA Provider Set to Expand Services in South Bend, IN

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 
Contact: Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager 
574-345-0807   |   allison.gonyon@lighthouseautismcenter.com 


Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana
Leading ABA Provider Set to Expand Services in South Bend, IN

SOUTH BEND, Ind., September 15, 2022 -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced building renovations to expand services in South Bend, Indiana.

Lighthouse Autism Center’s South Bend center currently serves 21 families with a waitlist of families seeking autism therapy for their child.The expansion will increase the capacity in the space allowing Lighthouse to provide much needed therapy services to the South Bend community. Lighthouse is a leading autism therapy provider known for a unique clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion. Fusion brings together the best practices of ABA therapy and speech therapy to deliver transforamtive outcomes for children with autism. By blending multiple research-proven therapies into one comprehensive program, and integrating highly trained, compassionate staff, Lighthouse Autism Center offers families the highest quality autism therapy available.

Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to expand in order to help more families and children with autism, reach their goals.

“We are thrilled about the expanding services in our center in South Bend on Ireland Road. With our ever-growing waitlist in the area, this expansion aligns with our mission of bringing services to communities that need them. We will be able to serve an additional 21 families in the area. With a beautifully remodeled space that features expertly curated spaces to support natural and play-based learning, we could not be more excited to share this new space with the South Bend community, “ Chief Clinical Officer Leila Allen said.

The South Bend center expansion will complete in the Fall of 2022. The facility will provide additional autism services to 21 children and their families and create over 27 new jobs in the area. To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.

About Lighthouse Autism Center
Previously headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, southwestern Michigan and Illinois. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse has a reputation for bringing together compassionate care with clinical excellence, with autism therapy programs supported by a beautiful play-based environment that supports the best possible outcomes for children with autism. The Lighthouse Autism Center Client Support Team will now be headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Media Contact:
Allison Gonyon
Marketing Manager
(574) 345-0807

Allison Gonyon
Lighthouse Autism Center
+1 5743450807
email us here
Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana

