Guy Evans Shares His Love for Science Fiction and Fantasy through His Second Book, “The Sirens of Gallions Reach.”
EINPresswire.com/ -- From the enchanted stories you’ve heard, to the fictional books you’ve read, to the sci-fi movies you’ve watched, magic is a part of your life. Guy Evans wants his readers to experience the past and present locations, landmarks, and history of the city of London combined with magic and adventure through his book, “The Lost Chronicles of East London: The Sirens of Gallions Reach.” This book depicts London as the world’s greatest city. A bustling and exciting metropolis embracing people of all walks of life. A place where the past and the present meet and where the past refuses to lie down and die. A past that won’t stay buried, wanting to gain a foothold in our present and to rule our future. Also, this book tells the dangerous and terrifying adventure of Joe Druitt and his friends Edward Eddows and Florence Kelly as they uncover the terrible truth about the ancient stone monolith on the banks of the world’s most famous river, and the connection between it and the tragedy of the paddle steamer, The Princess Alice, over a hundred years ago. And if that wasn’t enough for them, the teens are pursued by a sinister stranger and his faceless wax men.
Growing up in East London in the 1980’s with the creative toys boom of Transformers, He-Man and the Thundercats, and having a rich and fantastic childhood full of wonderful characters and books were Guy Evans’s inspirations for writing this book. His love for science fiction and fantasy, and that which is unreal and could be made real, drive him to create such a masterpiece.
About the Author
Guy Evans was born in Barking and Dagenham on the edge of East London. He trained as a teacher but has a degree in Theatre Studies, English Literature and Language. Guy is a massive fan of the 1980s, fantasy and science fiction. He still very much enjoys acting, singing and art. The Sirens of Gallions Reach is the second novel in The Lost Chronicles of East London books following his debut novel, The Lost Chronicles of East London: The Streets of Darkness. He already published and promoted books on Amazon, and had an interview with Kate Delaney for America Tonight Radio for the first book, The Streets of Darkness and with Suzanne Lynn Cheesman for The Lost Chronicles of East London: The Sirens of Gallions Reach. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Chronicles-East-London-Gallions-ebook/dp/B09NMMHXNH/. To know more about his books, please visit his website at www.lostchroniclesbooks.co.uk.
