Most effective new air filtertechnology against Covid-19 and any other Virus or Bacteria using 3D heat fields

KillerErnst Frontside Model S with HyTHERMO Killer Ernst air purifier with HyTHERMO

09/20/2022. The company Vitality has developed an air purifier system, that not only filters coronaviruses from the air, but also kills them by heat.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The dilemma:The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect every area of society including gastronomy, schools, cultural life and businesses. Every industry has been suffering while measures to stop the pandemic are being sought. According to numerous scientific studies, the virus spreads mainly through indoor aerosols, and that air filters can be an effective means of combating further spread.The air filter landscape:Currently, there are numerous air filters on the market which filter viruses from the air. However, these models are the size of a refrigerator and difficult to transport. But with these models the viruses only accumulate on the filter, which needs to be changed regularly. This could lead to a high risk of infection. Common HEPA filters also come with very high energy costs, as they have to press the air through the filters at an extremely high pressure of up to 400 pascal. And even by doing so, they cannot completely prevent the spread of viruses.Introducing Vitality Killer Ernst Air Filter:Vitality has developed the Killer Ernst Air Filter with the same quality that hospitals use to destroy viruses. But, this air filter destroys coronaviruses at 99.999% and disinfects the room air through its innovative heat technology.The differentiator:Vitality's filter combines heat technology with UV light to effectively kill viruses filtered from the air, thus significantly preventing the risk of infection. Coronaviruses cannot survive at a temperature above 70 degrees Celsius. If the air is heated to over 70 degrees Celsius, it will take a maximum of five minutes to deactivate the virus. The Killer Ernst Air Filter can be heated to a temperature of up to 250 degrees, so that all viruses are effectively destroyed as the air moves through the filter. The purified air then leaves the filter at room temperature.Advantages:The Killer Ernst Air Filter from Vitality can be placed on any table with its compact size. This makes it easy to place the model in classrooms, offices and waiting rooms. There are models of various dimensions for each room size. When the Killer Ernst Air Filter is placed in a room, a sensor detects whether someone is in the room and adjusts the filter's operations accordingly. The device is very quiet due to an optimized air flow concept.Most air filters have to be operated via buttons, however the model Killer Ernst Air Filter can be controlled conveniently via an app or voice command, so that possible contamination by the operation of buttons by numerous people is eliminated. Thanks to the clear user interface of the app, the air filter can be easily operated. In larger rooms, several models can also be connected via Bluetooth.The goal:With its Killer Ernst Air Filter, Vitality has set the goal of bringing an air filter system to the marketplace where it’s available to the average consumer at an affordable price, and effectively free their premises from coronaviruses. This can be an important advantage for fighting the pandemic, as this air filter is very versatile in its usage.About VitalityVitality GmbH is a development and sales company whose founders have decades of experience in the development of electronic products, computer equipment and software applications. The German GmbH was founded in 2017, Vitality Services LLC(USA) in 2022. In addition to protective filter products, the company is also engaged in sensor solutions to detect viruses in the air and other sensor based solutions.

Killer Ernst Explanation why we kill while others try to catch virus or bacteria