Epilogue Systems expands Technology Leadership
Technology experts in Digital Adoption Platform lead the way at Epilogue Systems, Inc.RADNOR, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilogue Systems announces the appointment of Mark Overton as Chief Innovation Officer and David DiLeo as Chief Technology Officer.
As Chief Innovation Officer, Mark is responsible for identifying and exploring new technologies and digital adoption capabilities that will meet and exceed future customer requirements, further enabling Epilogue's aggressive B2B Digital Adoption Platform product roadmap. Mark’s long history with digital adoption technology extends from the mid-1990’s and includes the development of one of the first digital adoption technologies known as On-Demand, which was acquired by Oracle in 2008 and became Oracle UPK. With Oracle, Mark ran the UPK division, overseeing its substantial growth before becoming a VP of Product Development in the middleware division. Mark’s 25+ years in digital adoption bring extreme domain expertise that is allowing Opus to become a leading Digital Adoption Platform focused on the enterprise B2B space. Mark joined Epilogue in 2020 as CTO and with his new role as Chief Innovation Officer, he will focus on bringing innovative technology to the future expansion of Epilogue’s Opus Digital Adoption Platform.
As Chief Technology Officer, David is responsible for product management, software development, technical support, infrastructure and security. David brings over two decades of experience as an accomplished technology leader, responsible for scaling technology platforms for large companies and global markets while optimizing software development efforts and customer support operations. As Chief Information Officer at Industrial Scientific Corp. and VP & Director of Risk Technology Quality Assurance at PNC Financial Services Corp., David oversaw the development, stability, scalability, and security of critical software systems. Earlier in his career, David was responsible for the software development and technical support of Pratt & Whitney's web-based real-time jet engine monitoring system, a jet engine maintenance solution relied upon by hundreds of global airlines and the US Air Force. Additionally, David is a recognized project management thought leader with an extensive history of transforming vision and strategy into plans and execution. These same skills will ensure Opus meets the needs of enterprise applications and customers.
These leadership changes will make certain that Epilogue’s customers and partners have an enterprise-scalable Digital Adoption Platform that continuously solves the challenge of enabling workforces to be effective in using their critical applications.
Epilogue Systems, Inc. is the maker of Opus, a B2B Enterprise Digital Adoption Platform that makes implementing, learning and using enterprise applications easier. Opus gives its customers the ability to standardize their approach to achieve effective adoption of their critical applications. Opus does this by providing in-application help and guidance at the user's moment of need. Epilogue’s technology automatically creates a wide range of content needed during the implementation or update of an application (testing, compliance, training) and in support of the user after “go-live” (walkthroughs, job aids, simulations, books - all online and in-application). Epilogue’s customers create this content by the hundreds and thousands of application tasks and processes, which is why it must take just minutes per task, not hours and days as is the norm with other approaches.
