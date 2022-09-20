Systana Gravure Introduces Laser Etching Services in Ontario, Canada

Systana Gravure offers a wide range of laser etching, engraving, and marking services to business owners of Ontario, Canada

SHERBROOKE, QC, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser etching is a process that releases a large amount of energy at specific intervals via the laser beam to create a mark on a surface. In the procedure, the energy absorbed by the material is converted to heat, which melts and expands the workpiece surface at a micro-level. Due to heat absorption, the surface also becomes malleable, localized changes occur, and a color change occurs. After expansion, localized changes, and color change, the surface cools down, and the change creates permanent markings. Metals are the most common materials used for laser etching. Examples include different grades of aluminum, anodized aluminum, stainless steel, and zinc. The method is compatible with plated, anodized, and bare metal surfaces. The list of materials compatible with a laser etch is non-exhaustive. Other materials include non-metallic materials like glass, polymers, and ceramics. Since the material determines the quality of markings, it is advisable to get a laser etching expert, like Systana Gravure, on what to do. They offer precise etching services without any damage to the piece.

Businesses, in recent years, have developed countless applications for laser etched metal parts. These include- labels and serial numbers on industrial parts, decorative signage in office buildings, company logos on proprietary transportation equipment, and decorative designs on consumer products, such as plates and serving trays. The etched metal enables manufacturers to associate their firm very clearly with their brands. For instance, one of the most practical applications for laser etching involves labeling parts in kits. Instead of instructing customers to examine the images of different components on the accompanying written instructions, manufacturers who expect customers to assemble products at home can now clearly and permanently label the parts in a kit individually. This process eliminates confusion while enhancing consumer safety. However, etching small parts of equipment is a highly demanding process in terms of accuracy. This is why businesses need to hire qualified technicians. Systana Gravure, offering laser marking services in Ontario, uses cutting-edge technology and employs a skilled and certified team of professionals.

At Systana Gravure, the staff truly focuses on their relationships with the clients. Getting to know their clients and better serving them is a part of their philosophy. Thus, every single customer receives a personalized service because they pay attention to their needs and expectations for the laser etching. Furthermore, they prioritize working with businesses to meet their expectations regarding the production, assembly, and display of engraving and industrial projects. This results in services that are adapted to the demands of the customers. In addition, Systana Gravure guarantees a large and diversified selection of services; from the design of signage projects to the packaging and shipping, including the production and assembly, they take care of every aspect of the project.

