Systana Gravure Launches Laser Marking Services in Ontario
Systana Gravure, serving the business owners of Pickering Ontario, provides an array of laser engraving and marking services.
Our order was processed quickly and accurately. We will definitely continue to do business with them.”PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laser engraving is a process where a laser beam physically removes a surface layer of material to expose a cavity that reveals an image the eye can view. Many materials are good candidates for laser engraving, whether wood, plastic, or glass. But with some hard metals like aluminum and stainless steel, it is difficult for the beam to pass through them; that is where laser marking comes in. Laser marking is a technique that differs a little from laser engraving since it does not give the same result. The primary distinction between engraving and marking is that the process adds a layer when writing instead of digging stainless steel or aluminum as laser engraving does. The laser marking is highly esthetic, long-lasting, and permanent. Since it is an extremely precise and technical procedure, hiring a skilled and experienced laser engraving and marking service is essential. Located in Pickering, Ontario, Systana Gravure has been in the industry for a decade and offers a wide range of laser engraving and marking options.
Previously, when manufacturers had to mark a surface with a pattern such as a barcode, image, or text, they had to choose between traditional engraving and screen printing. These processes were costly, nonpermanent, and often damaged parts. With laser marking, engineers at firms like Systana Gravure can create characters, numbers, or images without compromising the features. Instead of using a physical tool for etching the surface or transmitting ink, this process uses focused laser light to produce damage-free, easy-to-read marks. Systana Gravure’s fiber laser machines and CO2 laser are very efficient, and the team is trained to provide quality markings.
Laser engraved signs have a distinctive look that makes them more eye-catching than regular painted signs. They also tend to be very cost-effective. The signs are more resistant to everyday wear and tear, especially when used outdoors and as wayfinding signs. One of the best benefits of using lasers to engrave an object is that it makes each product traceable and improves inventory tracking. Expert technicians at Systana Gravure Laser Engraving can create unique text, barcodes, graphics, and more on any material and thus help business owners develop a marketing strategy that stands out from the competition.
Other marking processes, such as inkjet or chemical etching, use inks and chemicals, which are expensive consumables for the business and harm the environment. On the other hand, laser marking does not use any consumables — marking is clean, affordable, and energy efficient. It also eliminates costs and downtime associated with cleaning, fixing, or powering printers. While labels can peel off or become damaged over time, laser marking from a professional etching service provider like Systana Gravure provides permanent identification for parts. It does not have to be performed multiple times. Because the process is non-contact, laser marking ensures clean processing with minimal contamination. The damage-free process involves minimal or no material penetration, where printing systems will burn down the material by marking.
Some valuable tools need to be identified to facilitate traceability or simplify teamwork with multiple members. Specialists at Systana Gravure can laser mark small and medium-sized tools, whether they are made of stainless steel, aluminum, or other metals. Their 3D hybrid laser engraving equipment can even identify parts and products of virtually any shape and type of metal. The 3D laser engraver adjusts to rounded, square, or other forms to make a clean and precise marking. This laser marking technology does not involve a movable marking head but a mirror system that reflects the laser onto the surface; even if the project includes a part with square angles or drops, the laser can identify it.
About Systana Gravure Laser
At Systana Gravure, the staff truly focuses on their relationships with the clients. Getting to know their clients is a part of their philosophy. Thus, every customer receives a personalized service because they pay attention to their needs and expectations for the laser etching. Furthermore, they prioritize working with businesses to meet their expectations regarding the production, assembly, and display of engraving and industrial projects. It results in services that are adapted to the demands of the customers. In addition, Systana Gravure guarantees a large and diversified selection of services; from the design of signage projects to the packaging and shipping, including the production and assembly, they take care of every aspect of the project.
