Good Greek, Florida Gators Extend Relationship
Florida’s largest moving company announces extension as Gators gear up for first road game
We are proud of our continued partnership with The University of Florida, we’ve been their exclusive moving partner since 2019 and it has been a pleasure working with the Gator’s athletic department.”JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, the largest moving company in Florida, announced it has once again been chosen as the official moving partner and total relocation solutions provider for the Florida Gators Athletics Department. Good Greek will continue to move all Florida Gators football equipment to every away game during the regular and post-season schedule through 2027.
“We are proud of our continued partnership with the Gators,” said Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage. “We’ve been the Gators’ exclusive moving and storage partner since 2019 and it has been an immense pleasure working with them.”
The Gator's relationship with Good Greek, secured on behalf of the Athletic Association by Learfield’s Florida Gators Sports Properties team, includes the unveiling of the newly designed equipment truck under the direction of Gators’ Head Coach Billy Napier. There will also be branding at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (aka “The Swamp”) for all University of Florida home games. In addition, the Gators Sports Network from Learfield football radio broadcasts will continue the now recognizable “Moving the Chains by Good Greek Moving & Storage” live mention after every first down for each game this season.
“We are thrilled to announce our extension with Good Greek,” Director of Football Equipment Jeff McGrew said. “As the Official Moving Partner of the Florida Gators, this commitment is indicative of Good Greek’s deep passion and support of our athletic programs. We look forward to strengthening this relationship over the years ahead, and I want to personally thank Good Greek Moving & Storage for their support of the Florida Gators.” Good Greek will also be featured in Florida Gators’ basketball broadcasts throughout the state of Florida, and the company will be promoting Good Greek Total Relocation Services to Gators fans, alumni, staff, and students on a year-round basis.
About Good Greek Moving & Storage
Good Greek is the World’s Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game-changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Mover of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Inter Miami FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Florida Panthers, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, and of course, The Florida Gators!
