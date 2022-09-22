Good Greek, Florida Gators Extend Relationship

Good Greek Moving & Storage Unveils New University of Florida Gators Custom Wrapped Tractor Trailer Good Greek Moving & Storage Unveils New University of Florida Gators Custom Wrapped Tractor Trailer Good Greek Moving & Storage Logo

Florida’s largest moving company announces extension as Gators gear up for first road game

We are proud of our continued partnership with The University of Florida, we’ve been their exclusive moving partner since 2019 and it has been a pleasure working with the Gator’s athletic department.” — Spero Georgedakis