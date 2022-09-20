Associated Press (AP) Added to EIN Presswire’s Press Release Distribution Footprint
This agreement with the Associated Press gives our clients' news releases incredible visibility to readers of one of the world’s largest and most important news reporting organizations”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire is announcing today the addition of the Associated Press (AP) to its continuously growing distribution network.
EIN Presswire, “Everyone’s Internet News Presswire”, is a global leader in press release distribution. EIN Presswire leverages its unique market position by providing superior distribution and customer service at a market disruption price point.
Jeremy Fields, Vice President, Corporate Development at EIN Presswire said: “This agreement with the Associated Press gives our clients’ news releases incredible visibility to readers of one of the world’s largest and most important news reporting organizations. Adding the AP further strengthens our proprietary and unmatched distribution network that continues to grow – already reaching millions of readers who find EIN Presswire client news releases via search engines, thousands of media and public sites, industry trade press, social media and more.”
Fields added, “This is just one of many exciting updates to EIN Presswire’s distribution that we’ll be unveiling – always giving public relations communicators the very best in reach, results, service and value.” If you are interested in these upcoming updates, follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/einpresswire
About AP
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. Editorially approved press releases sent out via EIN Presswire are now syndicated on APNews.com with the potential to reach their 35 million Monthly Active Users.
About EIN Presswire
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C. -based news tech company.
About Newsmatics
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, APEX News Index, and the Perspectify mobile app, among others.
