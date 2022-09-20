Cloud Managed Services Market Size 2022-2027 | Growing at CAGR of 12.50%

cloud managed services market report

The global cloud managed services market size reached US$ 41.58 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 88.0 Billion, CAGR of 12.50% (2022-2027).

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global cloud managed services market size reached US$ 41.58 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 88.0 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.50% during 2022-2027.

What is Cloud Managed Services ?

Cloud managed services represent the task of outsourcing partial or complete management services to handle several business activities. They are controlled by a managed service provider (MSP) that handles the storage, networks, computing, and operating systems of consumers. Some of the commonly used cloud managed services are infrastructure and security that offer technical support to automate and enhance business operations. They help in providing transparency, creating innovative strategies, automating business processes, etc., thereby enabling organizations to enlarge capabilities and transform information technology (IT) systems. Consequently, cloud managed services find extensive applications in various industries, such as healthcare, telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cloud Managed Services Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing digitalization across organizations is primarily driving the cloud managed services market. Additionally, the inflating need for securing payment processing solutions, streamlining daily operations, and reducing fraudulent risks is further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of cloud managed services for improving data security and user experiences by enhancing overall functionality and providing flexible choices is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising utilization of these services in large enterprises to efficiently manage complex and multi-cloud strategies with numerous operations is augmenting the global market.

Apart from this, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies with these tasks to enable smart monitoring, ensure the efficiency of processes, minimize error rates, etc., is anticipated to fuel the cloud managed services market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Service Type:

• Managed Network Services

• Managed Business Services

• Managed Security Services

• Managed Infrastructure Services

• Managed Mobility Services

• Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Lifesciences

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• IT

• Others

By Geography:

•North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• Accenture plc

• Atos SE

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• DXC Technology

• Fujitsu Limited

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• HCL Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Infosys Limited

• NEC Corporation (AT&T Inc.)

• NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

• Wipro Limited.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

