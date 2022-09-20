Potassium Tert-butoxide Market Worth $25.6 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC
Major Growth in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Technology is Driving The Potassium Tert-Butoxide Industry and Offering Major Growth Opportunities in The MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Potassium Tert-Butoxide Market size is estimated to reach US$25.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% from 2022 to 2027. The potassium tert-butoxide is a strong alkoxide and non-nucleophilic base. It is used as an intermediate in various modern organic syntheses. The extensive application in agricultural, pharmaceutical, food and other end-use industries will offer major growth in the market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. The potassium tert-butoxide market is expected to register significant growth, owing to its rising demand for various applications in chemical, food, agricultural, and others during the forecast period.
2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the potassium tert-butoxide industry owing to major development and expansion in chemical organic synthesis, agricultural production, food sector, and others in this region, thereby offering major growth in the market.
3. The rise in the application of potassium tert-butoxide for chemical organic synthesis, hydrohalogenation reactions, and others in the chemical industry is creating major growth for the global potassium tert-butoxide market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. By application, the organic synthesis segment accounted for the largest share in the potassium tert-butoxide market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising usage of potassium t-butoxide in the organic chemistry for synthesis and various chemical reactions is boosting the growth of the market.
2. By end-use industry, the chemical segment held the largest potassium tert-butoxide market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 6.1% during the forecast period. The increasing growth of potassium tert-butoxide in the chemical industry is due to its growing application in organic synthesis, dehydrohalogenation reactions, catalysis, polymer processing, and others.
3. The major demand for potassium tert-butoxide in the agricultural sector owing to its application in chemical pesticides is offering major growth opportunities. Moreover, rising agriculture production and advancement in APAC are propelling the demand for potassium tert-butoxide.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Potassium Tert-Butoxide Industry are -
1. GenChem
2. Evonik
3. Albermarle
4. Callery
5. Shandong Xisace New Material
