Air Dried Vegetables Market | Presents Strong Revenue Visibility in Near Future Booming at a CAGR during 2029

Air Dried Vegetables Market

Air Dried Vegetables Market Type, Form, Nature, End User, Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air-dried vegetables are the vegetables from which water is eradicated, which helps them for preservation over an elongated period. There are different methods to dehydrate vegetables, such as vacuum drying, spray drying, freeze-drying, air drying, and many among others. The method of air-drying vegetables helps them from getting spoiled and extends the life of the vegetables. Air-drying vegetables expels harmful pathogens while conserving vital nutrients. Also, Air-drying vegetables give nutritional value comparable to a raw diet. These vegetables are consumed worldwide, due to the broad acceptance of convenience and packaged food products. The nutritive content in the vegetables does not get lost through the air-drying process, and hence, it is widely accepted.

The Asia Pacific air-dried vegetable market is expected to witness growth in the market in the upcoming years, due to the large export of vegetables made by countries like India and China. While countries like Europe and the U.S. are anticipated to create enormous demand opportunities, increasing the imports of these products. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market.

Companies covered: Olam, Richfield, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sensient, Eurocebollas, Silva International, Jaworski, Fuqiang, Maharaja Dehydration, Dingfang, Garlico Industries, BCFoods, Steinicke, and Mercer Foods.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is prevailing in almost every country.

Laborers are not available, and all the production units have been shut down by the government, hindering the production of processed food.

Corona outbreak has forced the people to stockpile the food and beverage having a longer shelf life at their homes.

Manufacturers are not able to meet the demand of consumers, leading to a hike in the prices of food.

The supply chain has been disrupted, causing problems regarding the transportation of goods, and also the export-import of goods from one country to another country.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Expanding demand for processed food diet propels the food producers to bring in new products that are nutritive as well as ready-to-eat, with longer shelf life. Concerning this, the air dried vegetable market is witnessing rapid growth. The hectic lifestyle of consumers has led them to prefer ready-to-eat food products, which does not compromise in taste and their preparation is time-saving as well, driving the global air-dried vegetable market.

However, volatility in production, pricing of vegetables significantly due to seasonal variations, and availability & utilization of resources are few challenges, affecting the growth of the global air-dried vegetable market.

Furthermore, increase in demand to preserve food products for long spans is a growth opportunity for the dehydrated vegetable market. In addition, the growth of the global air-dried vegetable market can be attributed to the growing usage of air dried vegetables in fast food chains and its rise in popularity as raw material for camp food.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global air dried vegetable industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global air dried vegetable market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global air dried vegetable market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global air dried vegetable market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

