Aufait UX Wins 2022 Muse Creative Awards for Best Educational App Design
Aufait UX’s design for StockPe, a learning platform for stock market investment and trading won the MUSE GOLD award in the Educational App category.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aufait UX, a leading UX/UI design services provider today announced that they won the 2022 Muse Creative Award in the educational app design category. AufaitUX’s design for StockPe, a stock trading and investment education platform was selected from over 6000 entries worldwide as the Gold Winner. The international competition was judged by experts and industry professionals from 30+ countries belonging to reputed companies.
“At Aufait UX, we believe in creating world-class designs that stand out for its quality and perfection. The Muse Awards is a testament of our craftsmanship and relentless pursuit of creating awesome designs. I would like to extend my thanks to the StockPe team for their excellent customer support and my design team for their wonderful teamwork”, said Bijith Ahmed, chief designer and co-founder of Aufait UX.
“It comes as no surprise that Aufait UX has bagged this international recognition for their designs. We were truly impressed with their design for the StockPe app. With their attention to details, out of the box thinking and passion for design, they went above and beyond in meeting our requirements. They truly deserve this honor”, said Shubham Rawal, co-founder of StockPe.
The MUSE awards is a series of competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), an organization that has continuously strived to honor creatives and designers for their excellence. The theme for the 2022 Muse awards was “Stride Forth”. This year the MUSE Awards honored those who are dauntless in adversity; who take on challenges with an unwavering will, set the standards for the world and inspire others to reach higher.
About Aufait UX:
Aufait UX is a leading UI UX design agency based out of Bangalore, India, providing UX UI design services to their customers across the globe. Aufait UX is recognized for mobile app, web app and website designs, recognized by independent analysts and analyst platforms including Clutch, Manifest and Visual Objects. Aufait UX provides design services for industry verticals including healthcare, education, fintech, ecommerce, government and utilities.
About StockPe:
StockPe is a stock market learning app that simplifies financial learning for Indians through gamification. It provides a platform for people to experience finance education in a fun and rewarding way, radically different from the traditional theoretical and lengthy learning model. With gamified tournaments modeled on live stock market data, StockPe helps users to learn trading and practice their knowledge in real time.
Press contact
Fazmeena: aufaitux@gmail.com
Fazmeena F
Aufait UX
+91 6235611222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other