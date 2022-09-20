Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening - Slumber Party Khao San, Bangkok Thailand

Slumber Party Khao San opens on September 19/22 Slumber Party Khao San Slumber Party khao san

Collective Hospitality is excited to announce their newest hostel opening, Slumber Party Khao San, the next iconic Slumber Party Hostel.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khao San is the iconic backpacker and party location with vibrant nightlights, bars, restaurants, cafes, and late-night clubs. Khao San is a major tourist district in Bangkok known for its vibrant entertainment scene and cool hostels. It is considered to be a “must experience” for adventure travellers who are backpacking their way through Asia, and it is also popular among locals for its carefree vibe.

Slumber Khao San has 150 beds, including shared accommodation and private rooms, a party barception party area, an outdoor pool party area, the Hangover Café, and a very cool co-working chill area. Slumber Khao San, located directly off Khao San Road, has an overwhelming number of things to do: it offers epic pub crawls, walking and biking tours, late-night clubs, and 24/7 non-stop fun. So if you are looking for good people, good vibes, a great social experience, and a super fun time, you need to come to Slumber Party Khao San .... Adventure Hard ....Party Harder.

Slumber Party Hostels are built to inject a 100% adrenaline rush for the 18- to 35- year-old travellers, with properties and entertainment explicitly designed around adventure, socialising, pub crawls, and non-stop fun. When you stay at a Slumber Party, you become one of the tribe. Slumber Party is part of the Collective Hospitality portfolio, tourism, and leisure company focusing on lifestyle shared accommodation for young people.

Collective Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands with multiple shared accommodation properties across Asia with planned moves into Europe and the Americas from 2023 onwards. Collective has more than 45 properties in its portfolio located across Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Philippines and India.

