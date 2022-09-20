Submit Release
LyondellBasell Named to the FTSE4Good Index

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. 

"We are all judged by the actions we take and being included in the FTSE4Good Index Series demonstrates LyondellBasell is on the right path," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell chief executive officer. "We recognize there is still more work to do. We intend to build upon our foundation, while continuing to advance our sustainability goals, ambitions and actions to create a better future for generations to come."

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

To learn more about Sustainability at LyondellBasell, including its most recent reporting, visit lyondellbasell.com/en/sustainability/.

About LyondellBasell

As a leader in the global chemical industry, LyondellBasell strives every day to be the safest, best operated and most valued company in our industry. The company's products, materials and technologies are advancing sustainable solutions for food safety, access to clean water, healthcare and fuel efficiency in more than 100 international markets. LyondellBasell places high priority on diversity, equity and inclusion and is Advancing Good with an emphasis on our planet, the communities where we operate and our future workforce.  The company takes great pride in its world-class technology and customer focus. LyondellBasell has stepped up its circularity and climate ambitions and actions to address the global challenges of plastic waste and decarbonization. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named as one of FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.LyondellBasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

