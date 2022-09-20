North America School Furniture Market Size, Share, Latest Insights, Industry Trends and Analysis 2022-2027

The North America School Furniture Market is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America School Furniture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” the North America school furniture market size reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027.

School furniture refers to objects and articles designed to provide comfort to the students and support various classroom activities. It includes bookshelves, cupboards, lockers, desks, chairs, filing and storing cabinets, display boards, and lab equipment. It is manufactured using sturdy, user-friendly, and high-quality materials, such as wood, medium-density fiber (MDF) board, metals, and plastics. School furniture is designed in such a way that ensures both physical and mental well-being, thus, allowing students to work with their full potential and concentration. It also aids in enhancing flexibility and overall productivity of both the teachers and pupils while transforming the physical space into a dynamic learning environment.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

North America School Furniture Market Trends:

The North America school furniture market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for comfortable and well-designed furniture in the school setup. School furniture is being modernized to be more ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing to create a productive learning environment. Additionally, the rising demand for multi-functional, adjustable, and portable furniture in classrooms, libraries, and laboratories is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly school furniture manufactured using sustainable materials that reduce volatile organic compounds (VOC) and generates low manufacturing waste is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including a rise in enrolment of students due to growing awareness about the importance of education and increasing investment by regional governments in school infrastructural development, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

North America School Furniture Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america school furniture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Herman Miller

• HNI

• KI

• Steelcase

• Fleetwood Group

• Hertz Furniture

• Knoll

• Virco

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america school furniture market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Product:

• Desks and Chairs

• Storage

• Lab Equipment

• Others

Breakup by Material:

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

