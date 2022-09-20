TOMORROW: In New York, Governor Newsom to Deliver Remarks at Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting

NEW YORK – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom will sit down for a fireside chat at the Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Meeting focused on accelerating climate action. The conversation will be moderated by Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO of Acumen, a global nonprofit investing in social enterprises around the world.

The Clinton Global Initiative — established in 2005 by President Bill Clinton — is bringing together global leaders to act on climate change, health equity, economic growth, the global refugee crisis and women’s rights.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

**NOTE: Media interested in attending in-person must be credentialed with the Clinton Global Initiative.

###