THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
Begin Consideration of S. 1098 – Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act (Sen. Warner – Education and Labor)
The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.
**Members are advised that the House will complete debate on S. 1098 after last votes on Tuesday. Any requests for recorded votes will be postponed until Wednesday.
Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)
- H.R. 8453 – Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6846 – CORRUPT Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7240 – READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8503 – Securing Global Telecommunications Act (Rep. Manning – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8520 – Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7338 – Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6265 – CAPTAGON Act (Rep. Hill – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 558 – Urging the European Union to designate Hizballah in its entirety as a terrorist organization, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1433 – Helen Keller National Center Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pocan – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 4009 – Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
- S. 2490 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Sen. Cornyn – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4358 – Little Manatee Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Natural Resources)