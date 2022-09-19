Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,116 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Begin Consideration of S. 1098 – Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act (Sen. Warner – Education and Labor)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

**Members are advised that the House will complete debate on S. 1098 after last votes on Tuesday. Any requests for recorded votes will be postponed until Wednesday.

Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)

  1. H.R. 8453 – Upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement Through Sanctions Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 6846 – CORRUPT Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.R. 7240 – READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 8503 – Securing Global Telecommunications Act (Rep. Manning – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 8520 – Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.R. 7338 – Russia Cryptocurrency Transparency Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  7. H.R. 6265 – CAPTAGON Act (Rep. Hill – Foreign Affairs)
  8. H.Res. 558 – Urging the European Union to designate Hizballah in its entirety as a terrorist organization, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
  9. H.R. 1433 – Helen Keller National Center Reauthorization Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pocan – Education and Labor)
  10. H.R. 4009 – Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
  11. S. 2490 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Sen. Cornyn – Natural Resources)
  12. H.R. 4358 – Little Manatee Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Natural Resources)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.