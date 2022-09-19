THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Begin Consideration of S. 1098 – Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act (Sen. Warner – Education and Labor)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

**Members are advised that the House will complete debate on S. 1098 after last votes on Tuesday. Any requests for recorded votes will be postponed until Wednesday.

Postponed Suspensions (12 votes)