National Craft Cannabis Coalition Forms to Promote Policies That Support Small Cannabis Producers

Six state-level organizations from CA, OR, WA, VT, ME, and MA form coalition to support DTC sales for small, independent cannabis producers

Legally recognizing cannabis farming as agriculture and allowing craft producers to sell directly to consumers is essential to small operators, consumers, and patients across the U.S.” — Mark Barnett, Policy Director at the Maine Craft Cannabis Association

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Craft Cannabis Coalition (NCCC), a coalition of six organizations representing 1,000 small and independent cannabis producers across the United States, announced its formation today.

Established by cannabis trade associations, advocacy groups, and cooperatives across the country—including Origins Council (CA), F.A.R.M.S. Inc. (OR), Washington Sun & Craft Growers Association (WA), Vermont Growers Association (VT), Maine Craft Cannabis Association (ME), and Farm Bug Co-Op (MA)—the NCCC’s purpose is to promote state and federal policies that support small cannabis producers, and to support a business ecosystem that supports craft cannabis cultivation and production.

“Across the United States, thousands of small cannabis farmers and manufacturers have received licenses to operate under state-legal cannabis frameworks with many others seeking to enter the legal market,” said Amanda Metzler, President of F.A.R.M.S. Inc., Oregon’s Cannabis Farm Advocates. “These producers operate on a much smaller scale than traditional agriculture with many cultivating less than an acre of total canopy. With federal legalization on the horizon, it’s critical that craft cannabis producers organize across state lines to ensure that federal policy includes a level playing field for small and independent businesses.”

Upon its formation, the NCCC announced its strong support for the SHIP Act, which was introduced on Sept. 14, 2022 by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA). The SHIP Act would ensure that small cannabis producers have the ability to ship their products directly to consumers across the United States, mirroring existing efforts in other craft agricultural industries such as America’s world-renowned artisanal wine industry, where the ability to ship products directly to consumers has been the cornerstone of ensuring market access for small producers.

“An equitable federal cannabis legalization framework must prioritize a diverse marketplace, consumer and patient access, and low barriers to entry into the legal market from day one,” said Mark Barnett, Policy Director at the Maine Craft Cannabis Association. “Legally recognizing cannabis farming as agriculture, and allowing craft cannabis producers to sell directly to consumers, are essential to build a framework that can meet the needs of small operators, consumers, and patients across the U.S. as cannabis becomes federally legal.”

About NCCC

The NCCC is a coalition of state-level advocacy organizations representing over 1,000 small and independent commercial cannabis producers across the United States. NCCC formed in 2022 to advance state and federal policies that support small cannabis producers and the development of a differentiated market for regulated, small-batch craft cannabis products. www.craftcannabiscoalition.org