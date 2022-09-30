What does DNA do?
Making Sense Of Life: Exploring The Relationship Between DNA and Telepathy
The scientific theory of life ignores evidence that doesn’t fit the current theory, due to the politics of science ignoring any evidence it cannot explain.”ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Challenging the theory of how life develops. A bold, thought-provoking and some might say controversial, a book that unravels the mysteries of genes and telepathy with a revolutionary solution to the problems of biology and the enigma of life has been published.
Author Richard Alabone draws on his life-long interest in the paranormal and science, and suggests that psychic experiences are inextricably linked to the fundamentals of life and biology. Each chapter in Making Sense of Life: Explaining the Relationship between DNA & Telepathy reveals new and plausible ideas, ingeniously merging the fields of science with the paranormal. Embracing new strands of thought, the book puzzles out everything from evolution and human growth to telepathy, spiritualism, ghosts, and reincarnation. Biologists are faced with the awkward conundrum that DNA is not a book of instructions but a personal identity code enabling direct copying from parents to children. Comparing DNA to a phone number, Making Sense of Life suggests life is merely a perpetual copying machine, replicating the parents by copying personality, internal organs, the brain’s operating system, and instinctive behavior. Alabone explains: “Science has not explained how information flows within the body, let alone between bodies. The answer is microtubules that are in every living cell, which transmit and receive information by quantum biology. DNA is only an identification code which is the key to copying the previous generations. This then shows us how heredity works, which has been the problem with the theory of evolution.” The book makes sense of the mysteries surrounding our biology and the inexplicable world of the paranormal. It diligently deciphers the integration of the philosophy of biology, genes, DNA, telepathy, inheritance, and evolution by proposing a new core theory of biology. It is a revolution for scientific thinkers and philosophers which will alter theories of consciousness and evolution forever.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard Alabone has been studying psychic experiences for more than 60 years. A member of the Society for Psychical Research, the Scientific and Medical Network, and the Royal Society of Biology, he is retired from a career as a research and development engineer on radar, film & television equipment. He has several patents to his name and also spent nine years as a Civil Service technical manager. In a series of podcasts called Paranormal is Normal, Richard explored the world of the Paranormal and its powerful effect on our lives. Making Sense of Life is his second book. Richard's first book, Sublimity, was published in 2009, focusing on trance. He also reveals an explanation as to how and why we occasionally experience telepathy and the way it is related to biology. You can visit his website to know more about Richard.
EXTRACTS FROM REVIEW - ONLINE BOOK CLUB
Alabone’s book, Making Sense of Life: Explaining the Relationship between DNA & Telepathy, investigates the origins of life. He combines accepted scientific ideas with paranormal and psychic theories in a new core theory which, he is convinced, provides answers to many hitherto unanswered questions. In the process, he has written a thought-provoking book.
Alabone has an engaging style of writing that helps make some very challenging topics slightly more digestible. I also liked the fact that he is fearless in tackling some of the giants of the science world: he writes that Nobel Prize-winning physicist, Erwin Schrödinger, ‘was unqualified to talk about genes.’ He asserts this view without any sense of irony, even though he is proposing a paradigm change in scientific thinking while being an engineer by training. It is, perhaps, this very lack of a formal scientific background that allows him to think creatively and unconventionally about these issues; he can approach the paranormal and psychic phenomena with a completely open mind. While it is a suitable read for anyone with an inquisitive nature and open mind, the book covers topics (spiritualism and mediumship, for example) that those with a strong religious faith might balk at. I have no hesitation in recommending it to people with an interest in science who enjoy a challenging read.
Richard Alabone & Emmy-award Host Logan Crawford on The Spotlight Network TV talking about the book Making Sense of Life.