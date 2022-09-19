Submit Release
Roy Snarr Achieves The CLTC® Certified Long Term Care Designation

Austin, Texas Retirement Advisor Earns National Designation

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roy Snarr has earned the Certification for Long-Term Care (CLTC®) designation. The CLTC designation has been recognized and supported by The American College, NAIFA, and major insurance carriers. He joins a growing group of financial professionals dedicated to expanding their education.

With his new certification, he can guide his clients through financial preparedness. Understanding that their needs extend well beyond asset accumulation, income distribution, and estate planning is critical. Today, you also require knowledge of long-term care and what decisions must be made before that care is needed.

The CLTC® Certification for Long-Term Care educates professionals in the fields of insurance, financial services, law, and accounting about the severe consequences a need for care over an extended period of years would have, not on their client but on the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of those the client loves. The goal is to give these professionals the proper skill set to discuss those consequences, offer a plan to mitigate them, and, when appropriate, recommend long-term care insurance as a funding source for that plan.

A professional with a CLTC designation has acquired the critical tools necessary to discuss the subject of longevity and its acute consequences on a client's family – financially, physically, and emotionally – years down the road. The best way to protect families from the potential devastation of long-term care is not to sell a product but rather offer advice that leads to a plan to mitigate those consequences.

Roy has been in the retirement planning industry for over a decade, with recognition from many national organizations such as NAIFA, Society of Financial Professionals, National Ethics Association, ThinkAdvisor, Annuity.com, and the Million Dollar Round Table. He is incredibly passionate and mission-driven for his clients in providing them with the best retirement solutions available.

Roy Snarr
Roy Snarr Retirement Solutions
+1 512-591-8814
roy@snarrinsurance.com

