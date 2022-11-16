Michael W. Dymond’s “The Sail Needs the Wind” is a Heart-Touching Book that Talks About the Reality of Life
“The Sail Needs the Wind” from Book Vine Press by author Michael W. Dymond is designed to let the readers understand life and their purpose.
As we move through the days of our life, we take in and process the many events and interactions that fill each hour. Many pass on blithely to the next activity with little thought about the last.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Sail Needs the Wind” teaches everyone to be brave no matter how hard life is. It is a book where readers can understand life and discover their purpose. This book is written to make the readers realize that living a life without faith both in God and in themselves is nothing.
— Michael W. Dymond
“The Sail Needs the Wind” is the creation of published author Michael W. Dymond who has published four books. Writing and making notes have always intrigued him.
Michael writes, “‘The Sail Needs the Wind’ has to do with what has occupied my thoughts for my entire adult life... and that is quite simply, life itself. How we move through its maze; how its essence enters us, and how we deal with its moment-to-moment flood and simply survive… and in no cursory way, thoughts about the Creator. I also have to ask, who are we... why are we, and where exactly are heaven and hell?
“Humanity is not easy, and it appears we have little faith in ourselves...which I find unbelievably sad. We have been lulled into this state by the condescending and the greedy and, to some degree, by those who would readily seek compromise to avoid meaningful collaboration.
“We have been in a state of war since our consciousness flowered, nothing has been gained, and we continue to believe, sans proof, that prayer will do more than just comfort the disparately praying soul.
“My notes are reactions to people and situations, both on the job and in personal relationships. I am not naive enough to believe that living is not complicated...and that everyone lighting just one little candle would create a brighter and more welcoming world. But I am also smart enough to know that retaliation never works; that at some point, someone much brighter than anyone who exists today must say ‘No’ no more, and that offering the light and warmth of that one little candle may just start a revolution for the one thing that we so disparately want, but for the life of us cannot find...peace.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Michael W. Dymond’s new book also tells readers of all ages that taking or writing down notes about feelings is one way of letting it out, especially when one is uncomfortable or engaging in any conversation that is traumatic.
Through this book, the author wants the readers to realize that life is not always what it seems like—it has ups and downs, and one should know how to deal with them. This book will also serve as the wind that the readers need in their journey to discover their purpose in life.
