GRACE & End Child Poverty CA Welcomes National Anti-Hunger Advocate Andrew Cheyne as New Managing Director of Policy

PASADENA, CA, USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRACE & End Child Poverty CA announced today that Andrew Cheyne, a leading anti-hunger and anti-poverty advocate, will join the organization as Managing Director of Public Policy. Cheyne brings more than a decade of effective legislative, administrative, and budgetary advocacy experience in California and at the federal level, and has played a key role in several major policy victories to reduce hunger and poverty for children. In his new role, Cheyne will oversee GRACE & End Child Poverty CA's advocacy and public policy strategy and support organizational development.

“I could not be more excited that after working to end child hunger and poverty at the national level, Andrew is bringing his considerable talents back to California,” said Shimica Gaskins, President and CEO of GRACE & ECPCA. “Andrew’s depth of experience advocating for hunger-fighting policies will be critical to our anti-poverty agenda, and his keen understanding of the California legislative landscape will help push our coalitions’ priorities forward with the urgency our children deserve. I am thrilled to welcome Andrew to the team.”

Most recently, Cheyne served as SNAP Deputy Director for the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), the country's leading advocacy organization committed to ending poverty-related hunger, where he provided technical assistance to FRAC’s national network of state anti-hunger advocates and worked to strengthen SNAP provisions in the Farm Bill. Previously, Andrew served as the Director of Government Affairs for the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB), where he oversaw state and federal advocacy to address hunger and poverty. Cheyne played key roles in several major anti-poverty policy victories such as the historic expansion of CalFresh, California's first in the nation enactment of Healthy School Meals for All, and the establishment of Pandemic EBT.

“I am thrilled to return to California-based advocacy to take on this role, for so many reasons,” said Cheyne. “I am honored to join this wonderful team of leaders and deep set of coalition partners, and to continue driving End Child Poverty CA’s high-impact agenda that will lead us to the future we know is possible, where no child lives in poverty.”

Cheyne brings extensive experience engaging in coalitions to fight poverty across the health and human services sectors, including as an ECPCA Steering Committee member. Throughout his career, Cheyne has partnered with a wide array of stakeholders, expanded the capacity of front-line community organizations, and centered people with lived experience of poverty in policy development and advocacy campaigns. Cheyne holds a Candidate in Philosophy and MA in Sociology from the University of California, San Diego and a BA in American Studies from Northwestern University.

GRACE is an incubator of big ideas to end child poverty. Over the last five years, GRACE has secured investments of more than $14 billion in innovative anti-poverty solutions in California. GRACE dares to imagine a liberated future, free from systemic racism and poverty, in which all children experience a childhood of abundance, love, dignity, and opportunities to thrive.

End Child Poverty California (ECPCA) is a campaign jointly sponsored by GRACE End Child Poverty Institute and GRACE to support public policy, partnerships, and community efforts to dramatically reduce child poverty in California.