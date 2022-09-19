Advisory Board Announced for Geo Week 2023 in Denver, CO

Geo Week Advisory Board set to help craft programming, recommend speakers, and deliver critical insights to geospatial and built world professionals

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of Geo Week, the premier event that champions the coming together of geospatial technologies and the built world, have announced an impressive list of influential leaders within the geospatial and built world industries who will be participating on the 2023 event's Advisory Board. The 2023 event will take place February 13–15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

"By bringing together professionals across verticals and disciplines, the 2023 Advisory Board will address the most pressing issues facing the geospatial, 3D and built world environments today," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "Board members are at the top of their fields, and they are committed to delivering the best conference and expo the geospatial and built markets have ever seen."

Members of the 2023 Advisory Board include:

Dr. Qassim Abdullah, Woolpert, Inc.

Ashley Chappell, NOAA

Kelly Cone, ClearEdge3D

Kevin Dowling, Kaarta

Martin Flood, GeoCue Group

Birgitta Foster, Sandia National Laboratories

Thomas Haun, Turner Staffing Group

Kourosh Langari, Caltrans

Amar Nayegandhi, Dewberry

Lindsay Prichard-Fox, TiverBuilt

Barbara Ryan, World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC)

Scott Simmons, Open Geospatial Consortium

Dr. Jason Stoker, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

Daniel Stonecipher, Schneider Electric

Dr. Stewart Walker, LIDAR Magazine

Jennifer Wozencraft, US Army Corps of Engineers

Geoff Zeiss, Between the Poles

The Advisory Board will assist in developing conference programming comprised of both general sessions and breakout sessions that delve into the full spectrum of data needs, work processes, software integration and standards in both the geospatial and BIM worlds. Specific vertical industries include architecture, engineering, & construction; asset & facility management; disaster & emergency response; earth observation & satellite applications; energy & utilities; infrastructure & transportation; land & natural resource management; mining & aggregates; surveying & mapping; and urban planning / smart cities.

"Geo Week is such an important event to attend for everybody in the 3D reality capture market," said Martin Flood, Vice President Special Projects at GeoCue Group. "From its roots in the earliest days of commercial lidar mapping technology to today's combined conference and tradeshow covering innovations, advances and the growing convergence of 3D mapping technologies across multiple sectors and applications, it really is a 'can't miss' event."

Kevin Dowling, Chief Executive Office of Kaarta, agreed, stating that "Geo Week represents not just the convergence of all things geospatial but the emergence of many new applications that turn spatial data and sensor information into opportunities for cities, businesses, and organizations to better capture, understand, and deploy this information to radically improve understanding and planning of resources."

The digital transformation of our world is a growing and urgent need. Kourosh Langari, BIM Manager at Caltrans reiterates this statement when saying "it is difficult to say where technology will be in the future, but what we can predict is that from conception to construction, your project will be virtually available to all concerned stakeholders."

The Advisory Board is responsible for recommending conference topics and speakers, reviewing submitted abstracts, consulting on the program, and acting as a resource to develop different aspects of the event. In 2023, the Geo Week conference program will showcase real-world use cases and highlight emerging trends in technology and processes. In addition to the extensive conference program, Geo Week offers a vendor-neutral show floor featuring the newest geospatial and built world products and solutions to qualify and compare.

Registration will open in October. Geospatial and built world professionals are encouraged to register early to secure discounted conference pricing, and to fill out the Attendee Inquiry form for event updates.

About Geo Week

Geo Week is part of a network of events and media for the global geospatial and built markets organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences, trade shows, and online media with 16 years in the technology arena. Geo Week, taking place February 13-15, 2023, reflects the increased integration between the built environment, advanced airborne/terrestrial technologies, and commercial 3D technologies. Powerful partnership events will also take place at Geo Week, including ASPRS (American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing) Annual Conference.

Diversified Communications also produces Lidar & Geospatial Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, GeoBusiness Show (UK), Digital Construction Week (UK), Commercial UAV Expo and Commercial UAV News. For more information, visit http://www.geo-week.com.

