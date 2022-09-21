Whelen Engineering® Seeks Nominations for 2022 Everyday Champion Award

2021 Whelen Everyday Champion Sergeant Jeremy March

Annual Award Recognizes Outstanding Acts of Bravery or Efforts to Make a Community Better

Supporting first responders is central to everything we do, and it's an honor for us to bring recognition to the men and women who sacrifice themselves in service to others.” — Peter Tiezzi

Whelen Engineering announced today that nominations are open for their 2022 Everyday Champion award. Each year, Whelen's Everyday Champion program celebrates and recognizes outstanding emergency service departments, individuals, or groups by honoring demonstrations of bravery and courage during an act of exceptional valor, or tireless efforts in making a community a better or safer place to live."We always look forward to this time of year," says Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports and Project Manager at Whelen, and retired 35-year veteran of the Chester Hose Company in Chester, Connecticut. "Protecting and supporting first responders is central to everything we do, and it's an honor for us to bring recognition to the men and women who sacrifice themselves in service to others," said Tiezzi.Whelen encourages members of the public to nominate someone from their community for the 2022 Whelen Everyday Champion award by going to https://www.whelen.com/everydaychampion/ and filling out a brief submission form. Nominations must be received by Friday, October 28th for this year's consideration. You can also learn more about previous Everyday Champion recipients on the site.A special ceremony will be held in January of 2023 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, to honor the 2022 Whelen Everyday Champion, where the recipient will receive an award of distinction in the Whelen Hall of Champions. This special exhibit found inside the Hall of Fame inspires visitors through stories of heroism, bravery, and honor.In 2021, Sergeant Jeremy March of Mobile, Alabama was recognized for his tireless work in building positive relationships between law enforcement officers and children in his local community. "This isn't something I ever expected," said March in response to being named the 2021 Everyday Champion. "I am completely humbled and honored at this award," he continued. March truly encompasses the meaning of being an everyday champion and is described by community members as a selfless and compassionate human, living a life of service to others. He founded the nonprofit organization Cops for Kids and devotes countless hours to organizing and attending charitable events that benefit children in his community.2016 Everyday Champion, officer Brandi Kamper, Fort Worth PD, shared how meaningful it was to be honored within the Hall of Champions. "It warms my heart and gives me a sense of hope, knowing this is how our communities view first responders," said Kemper. "In a world that places so much value on athletes and athleticism, it's meaningful to have a space dedicated to thanking first responders," she continued.Kamper received the award after courageously coming to the rescue of a fellow officer without regard for her own safety. Dressed in civilian clothes and with no weapons or body armor, she rushed to the officer who had been shot seven times in pursuit of a fugitive, triaged his injuries in the field, and helped carry him to safety.Whelen Engineering revolutionized emergency warning technology with the invention of the first rotating "anti-collision" beacon in 1952. Today, Whelen continues to push the boundaries of innovation with reliable and powerful lights, sirens, control systems, and software, all manufactured in America. Whelen encompasses two state-of-the-art facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire, with over one million square feet of engineering and manufacturing space.Whelen is a steadfast supporter of organizations dedicated to honoring first responders like the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and is a corporate partner of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund.

