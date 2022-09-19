Tribute by His Highness Tuimalealiifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa to Her Majesty, the Late Queen Elizabeth II, (Sunday, 18 September 2022 – Lancaster House, St James)



SAMOA, September 19 - Ua tagi le fatu ma le eleele, ina ua to faasulu le matagi, aua ua tuumalo lē sa faamatua i tumu i Peretania Tele.



Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration to the people of Samoa. She was a symbol of strength and stability, whose legacy will be warmly remembered by all whose lives she touched.



Her Late Majesty visited Samoa in 1977 as part of the Silver Jubilee Pacific tour. Her visit renewed links between Samoa and Britain, which we continue to enjoy today as a member of the Commonwealth family, and as equal partners in our development aspirations.



Her Late Majesty was unparalleled in her commitment to service, as well as her devotion to her people, country, her family and faith during her lifelong reign.



And in all of humanity, she continued to inspire hope and confidence in the future when worldwide change and progress, unrest and uncertainty clouded the pathway forward.



James 1 Verse 12 reads: “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial, because having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who

love him”.



Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II was a faithful servant of God, who has now been called home to her Maker.



O alofaaga ma faamaisega mai tagataanuu uma ma le Malo o Samoa. Tatou feiloai i se taeao o muamua I le ola e faavavau. Ia manuia lau malaga.



