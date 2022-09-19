Giraffe Partners with Local Logic to Empower City Makers with Location Insights
Leading City Building Platform partners with location insights provider to make critical location data available to City makers across the US.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giraffe Partners with Local Logic to Empower City Makers with Location Insights Leading City Building Platform partners with location insights provider to make critical location data available to City makers across the US.
Giraffe, a platform that powers the planning, design & underwriting of City making projects, today announced its partnership with Local Logic, a leader in location intelligence. Giraffe’s cloud-based platform empowers urban professionals & capital allocators to make better decisions. With beautiful 3D digital twins, elegantly simple sketching tools, and rich analytical proformas - planning developments & designing spaces has never been easier. Adding Local Logic’s location index cuts hours of research for capital allocators, planners, and designers as they plan our cities' future.
“In Local Logic, we found with our same passion for the future of the urban environment, doing their bit to enhance the way our Cities are designed and built.” says Chief Revenue Officer James Blackwood.
Local Logic is the largest location intelligence platform in North America. With the addition of Local Logic, Giraffe’s app marketplace delivers deeper, more impactful insights right into the planning and due diligence workflow.
“Giraffe’s mission is to bring together people, data & projects to build better Cities. Our marketplace of free and paid applications, extends our users ability to ask and answer questions of spaces. Local Logic is a very powerful addition for all our users, from urban designers through to Capital allocators trying to understand an investment.”
“We quantify everything outside the four walls of any asset to help build better cities, and partnering with Giraffe is another step in that direction,” says Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder & CEO of Local Logic. “This partnership will enable developers and governments to make better and faster decisions.”
On September 29, Giraffe and Local Logic will demo their partnership in an interactive masterclass. Save your seat now.
About Local Logic
Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments–delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points–the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada–the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.
Learn more at https://locallogic.co
About Giraffe
Giraffe keeps people at the center of the city creation process, while taking care of many time-consuming and mundane tasks, enabling a higher return for developers, sophisticated design for architects, and intelligent planning for governments.
Its purpose is to help design cities for the best, so that great decisions are made at every stage.
And being enterprise-grade SaaS that’s API driven, it’s always developing and improving, just like our cities should be.
Local Logic Demographics alongside a townhome project