Manchin, Capito Announce $4 Million for Three Public Safety Programs in West Virginia
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,083,777 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) for three public safety programs in West Virginia. The funding will support programs aimed at preventing and addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking, as well as enhancing victim safety and services.
Individual awards listed below:
The Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors (STOP) Formula Program provides funding to support partnerships between law enforcement, prosecution, courts and victim services organizations to enhance victim safety, hold offenders accountable and strengthen law enforcement.
- $1,166,821 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety
The Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program provides funding to support organizations that identify and appropriately respond to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in rural communities; organizations that establish and expand victim services in rural communities for child, youth, and adult victims; and organizations that increase the safety and well-being of women and children in rural communities by dealing directly and immediately with domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and implementing strategies to increase awareness and prevent these crimes.
- $950,000 – Child Protect of Mercer County
- $949,487 – West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services
- $750,000 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety
The State and Territory Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalition Program provides funding to support state domestic violence and sexual assault coalitions as they continue to play a vital role in preventing and addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
- $177,127 – West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services
- $90,342 – West Virginia Coalition against Domestic Violence
