Sen. Fontana Announces PCCD Grants for Treatment and Health Services in Allegheny County

Allegheny County –September 19, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced two Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grants for Allegheny County. PCCD awarded a total of $457,054 to the University of Pittsburgh’s Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PERU) and Scott Township for health services and training support.

“Our public health and safety services are only as good as the training and support we provide to the professionals and experts who are the ground, making a difference every day for those who need it most,” said Sen. Fontana. “These grants give those professionals resources to do their jobs and keep the people they serve as their number one focus.”

Pitt PERU received $378,100 from PCCD’s Federal State Opioid Response Fund for an early addiction intervention and substance use screening program, referred to as screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment (SBIRT).

Scott Township received $78,954 from PCCD’s Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Fund for Pathway to Accreditation training.

More information about PCCD and the grant funding process can be found online.

