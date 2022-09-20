RMR’s client SkyPoint FCU Designated a Marketing Trailblazer by MD│DC Credit Union Association
The premier member-owned financial institution wins award for Best COVID-19 Member Communication
This recognition that SkyPoint has received from the MD│DC Credit Union Association is a testament to their commitment and the level at which they serve their members and the community at large.”POTOMAC, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMR & Associates, one of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area’s leading Integrated Marketing, Advertising, and Public Relations firm, announces their client SkyPoint Federal Credit Union’s is the MD│DC Credit Union Association Marketing Trailblazer Award winner for the Best COVID-19 Member Communication award. This award recognizes the credit union that had the most effective COVID-19 messaging, creativity, and quality of writing to its members. The MD│DC Credit Union Association examined the website, brochures, direct mail, and other forms of communication of the nominees to determine the credit union with the Best COVID-19 Member Communication.
“SkyPoint is honored to be designated a marketing trailblazer by MD│DC Credit Union Association and named Best COVID-19 Member Communication,” said Jim Norris, CEO of SkyPoint. “We partnered with RMR at the height of COVID-19 and at a time when our members were facing an unprecedented level of financial ambiguity. Coupled with other efforts, RMR has helped us add consistency and an integrated approach to our Marketing Communications, which has had a great impact on our members and our ability to keep them well informed. We’ve accomplished great work together and look forward to the future.”
“This recognition that SkyPoint has received from the MD│DC Credit Union Association is a testament to their commitment and the level at which they serve their members and the community at large,” said Robyn Sachs, President, and CEO of RMR& Associates. “It is an honor to be a part of their journey and support their Marketing Communications efforts to help them achieve their goals.”
While SkyPoint continues to monitor the market and economic developments with prepared communications plans to effectively communicate to its members how to financially navigate economic uncertainties, RMR continues to support SkyPoint to drive external communications through public relations, thought leadership opportunities, and social media.
About SkyPoint Federal Credit Union (SkyPoint)
SkyPoint is one of the premier financial institutions serving Montgomery County, MD; Frederick County, MD; Arlington County, VA; Alexandria and Falls Church, VA; and the District of Columbia. SkyPoint is a Community Development Financial Institution and a designated Juntos Avanzamos credit union. To learn more, visit www.skypointfcu.com.
About RMR & Associates, Inc.
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, non-profit, financial services, and IT sectors for more than 25 years. RMR's integrated marketing includes Public Relations, Social Media, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Direct Mail, Media Buying, List Rental, and Website design. With more than 500 product and company rollouts and repositionings, RMR has garnered results for local, national, and international clients from AOL to AAFMAA and Texas Instruments to Vonage. For more information on RMR, please contact Rachel Griffin at RMR & Associates, Inc., 1201 Seven Locks Road, Suite 360, Potomac, MD, 20854 by phone at (301) 230-0045 ext. 190 or by email at rgriffin@rmr.com.
