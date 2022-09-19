World's First Official Retail Coloring Book Store opens in Saint Louis, MO
Offering wholesale pricing and specializing in custom designed books for business and consumers. Hundreds of titles to choose from, Crayola® products available.
As a Publisher, my job is to reflect all walks of life in the books and products we publish. Your book - Your message.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Book®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com opens the first official Coloring Book Store for the public. Known for their diversity, inclusion and acceptance of all people their product mix covers every topic you can dream of. "Our company designs, creates, edits, manufactures and ships with a full staff under one roof here in Missouri. You are welcome to purchase one copy (1) or a literal truckload", says Founder and Publisher Wayne Bell.
— N. Wayne Bell
From ABC's' to Dinosaurs, to Butterfly's, Zombies, Politics, Multi-Cultural, History, States, Cities, Religion, Multi-Lingual, Child Safety, Health, Sports, Arts, Music, Environmental, Wellness, First Responders, Legal, Judicial, Holidays, Transportation, Food, Travel, Hotels, Resorts, Automobiles, Restaurants, Banks, Real Estate, Police, Canine, Cats, Animals, Weddings, Museums, Money and much, much more. All their products are original designs, the company has global distribution with major outlets and stores. If you don't see what you're looking for, tell them, they will make it for you!
Their book sizes begin at 5.5 x 8.5 inches and go to 17.5 x 22.5 inches, with many size variations in between. Page counts vary from small coloring books, 12 pages, to 264 page novels and adult books. Pricing begins at $0.99 cents and goes up from there. "Our Crayola® crayon product mix includes many new and hard to find Crayola® items and the company accepts all forms of payment on site. It is our diversity of product and inclusiveness of all American's that has kept us in business since 1988. Our job is to reflect all walks of life in the books we publish; no judgement, no narration, no commentary or discrimination of any faith, background, ethnicity, culture, orientation, race or belief. We design books with you mind, with your message, your beliefs and your experiences. In other words, we are non-partisan while keeping intact, the integrity of fact," continued Bell.
The www.ColoringBookStore.com is located at 9261 Dielman Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO 63132 and open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM each work day and often from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturdays. A nice flower garden welcomes each to customer the entrance of the store. Schools are welcome, classes, day cares, church groups, moms and dads, and of course, anyone who loves to color or wants a new book designed. The company produces hard back books, perfect bound books, coloring books, notebooks, cards, posters, musical products, greeting cards, album covers, full color books and more. "All are welcome, call ahead for larger groups. Have fun coloring, and let us know how to help you with book creation, book binding, coloring book or any paper product needs," says Bell.
