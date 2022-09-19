Video-Based Shopping App Flip Wins Two BeautyMatter NEXT Awards

Flip has just won two BeautyMatter NEXT Awards, one for Best New Online Retailer (Retail) and one for Breakthrough Retailer (Innovation).

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flip is a discovery-to-purchase social commerce platform delivering a revolutionary new beauty shopping experience in the US. Users can discover and purchase beauty and wellness products by flipping through user generated content. Flip’s patented technology allows creators to post shoppable video reviews from their own purchases and host live shows tagging multiple products to buy. While the app only launched in December 2021, they continue to grab the attention of consumers, brands and media alike. BeautyMatter is widely known as one of the most trusted voices in the business of beauty. Today they announced the winners of their inaugural NEXT Awards, which will surely become a benchmark for excellence, and the ultimate accolade. Flip is thrilled to announce that they have won two NEXT Awards, one for Best New Online Retailer (Retail) and one for Breakthrough Retailer (Innovation).“BeautyMatter is excited to announce the inaugural NEXT Awards to recognize the thinkers, makers and doers in our community whose work raises the bar and defines the future. These awards encapsulate the breadth of the content we’ve created and curated for the past six years and the community that has supported our efforts.” - BeautyMatter“We are super excited to be part of the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards, and to have received not one but two awards! Our goal is to be the best retail partner and continue to innovate. These two awards exemplify our ability to scale quickly and efficiently while offering a revolutionary platform to all brand partners.” Peter Philipp Wingsoe, President of Retail and Partnerships, CEO InternationalThese awards are just another in a line of major milestones for Flip this year. From a business standpoint, this Summer they announced a $60 million Series B funding round at a valuation of half a billion dollars. Then they unveiled partnerships with some of the most high-profile influencers in the beauty space including Hyram Yarbro (Skincare by Hyram), Addison Rae (ITEM Beauty), Sommer Ray (Imaraïs) and Ariel Tejada (Make-up by Ariel). These superstars are just the first four in a series of big-name celebrity partnerships that will be announced throughout the Summer and early Fall. As Flip continues to rapidly grow, they currently have more than 24 million video views as of this month and hundreds of brands who retail on their platform with a long waitlist of more brands waiting to join.ABOUT FLIPLaunched in December 2021, Flip is building the next-generation social & live commerce platform by combining a TikTok-like discovery experience with a premium e-commerce service. Through a community of shoppers sharing video reviews of products they’ve purchased on the platform, buyers can discover products through 60 second videos of user-generated content that is instantly shoppable with a one-click checkout and same day shipping. Every shopper can then become a creator by sharing their own reviews and monetizing their content. Based in Los Angeles, FLIP was founded by serial entrepreneur and e-commerce veteran Nooruldeen “Noor” Agha.ABOUT BEAUTY MATTERFounded in 2016 but informed by 25 years of experience. In four short years, BeautyMatter has made its mark, gaining a global following becoming one of the most influential voices covering beauty. An essential resource for insiders filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those creating the future.