Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,948 in the last 365 days.

Commission Accepting Applications for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 20th Judicial District, which covers Davidson county. This vacancy was created by the death of Judge Phillip E. Smith on September 4, 2022.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 20th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Monday, October 3, 2022. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application. The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov .

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. CDT in Senate Room I located in the Cordell Hull Building, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources

You just read:

Commission Accepting Applications for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.