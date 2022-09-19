Commission Accepting Applications for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 20th Judicial District, which covers Davidson county. This vacancy was created by the death of Judge Phillip E. Smith on September 4, 2022.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 20th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Monday, October 3, 2022. A completed application includes: (1) the original signed (unbound) application; and (2) a digital copy of the application. The Commission encourages applicants to submit applications as soon as possible and communicate with the Administrative Office of the Courts to schedule hand-delivery or provide delivery tracking information for the original application to help ensure timely receipt by the deadline. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov .

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9 a.m. CDT in Senate Room I located in the Cordell Hull Building, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources