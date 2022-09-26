SCI Offering Simplified Payments with Branch
SCI teams up with leading workforce payments platform to deliver owner operators flexible access to earnings, fee-free financial services
We’re always looking for more ways to support owner operators...we’ve found a market leader and a great partner who understands payments in the logistics space, bringing all the tools to the end user”GLENS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLENS FALLS, N.Y.-- Subcontracting Concepts, LLC (SCI) the premier Third-Party Administrator (3PA) servicing the logistics industry, today announced it has integrated with leading workforce payments platform Branch to simplify payment processes and empower Owner Operators with greater control over their earnings.
— Ryan Wise, SCI C.I.O.
SCI turned to Branch because they know that offering great technology that can save time and money is one of the best ways to keep independent contractors happy. Starting October 15th, SCI will offer all Owner Operators Branch’s modern banking solution as a direct deposit option. Available on iOS and Android, Branch provides a free, flexible digital wallet and business debit card that enables contractors to save, spend, or send earnings anywhere they like.
Backed by a fee-free business checking account, the Branch Wallet and Card not only eliminate overdraft fees and minimum balance requirements, but also offer free ATM access at more than 55,000 locations across the U.S. Rather than waiting for a physical card or paper check to arrive, contractors that sign up with Branch can receive payments through the Branch Wallet as soon as they’re available and add their Branch Card to Apple Pay or Google Pay to use their earnings right away. Payments made with either Branch’s physical or digital cards can earn cash back rewards on everyday purchases, including fuel and travel, at participating merchants.
“We’re always looking for more ways to support owner operators. With Branch, we’ve found a market leader and a great partner who understands payments in the logistics space and focuses on bringing all the tools to the end user. We’re excited for this partnership and believe it’s a real win for SCI’s clients,” said Ryan Wise, Chief Information Officer at SCI.
“Supporting and growing an independent workforce in today’s economy means delivering contractors a seamless, flexible payments experience,” said Branch Founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. “We’re thrilled to partner with SCI to ensure clients can simplify contractor payments, build loyalty, and equip their owner operators with fast, simple access to their earnings along with other financial tools as they scale.”
Trusted by top brands across industries, Branch has been committed to empowering working Americans since its founding in 2015 and partners with the nation’s leading payroll and workforce technologies to support companies in logistics, last-mile delivery, manufacturing, retail, restaurants, and healthcare. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award — Best Financial Services, Fintech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and a Digital Wallet Impact Award from Aite-Novarica.
Questions about SCI? Reach out to sales@sciadmin.com for more information.
About SCI
SCI is the leading third-party administrator in the logistics industry. From helping find insurance coverages to processing payments, SCI supports your businesses so you can focus on the day-to-day tasks. At SCI, you will have a team dedicated entirely to your account, because we are Real People Helping Real People.
About Branch
Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that partners with businesses to accelerate payments and empower working Americans. Companies can make contractor payments instantly and automate reporting through Branch’s digital wallet and optional debit card, creating a more streamlined, uniform payments experience. Independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, faster payments for completed jobs, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow. Branch allows companies to reduce payroll costs, recruit and retain talent, support independent contractors with free financial services, and remove logistical burdens and cash flow concerns. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award — Best Financial Services, Fintech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, Star Tribune’s Top Workplaces in Minnesota, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Contact
Adrianne Ho
Branch
Press@branchapp.com
Devin Ball
SCI
+1 800-821-5344
sales@sciadmin.com