Base Carbon to Participate in the New York Climate Week and other Key Investor Conferences

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. BCBN BCBNF ("Base Carbon", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Svenja Telle, Director of Origination will be speaking at the second annual ESG Leadership Forum co-hosted by Nasdaq and WSJ Custom Events on Monday, September 19th, 2022 during the Climate Week at New York City. The Company will participate on a panel titled "The Road Ahead: Turning ESG into Opportunity" and Ms. Telle will also facilitate a working group titled "How Can Digital Assets Enhance Carbon Markets?"



To request a meeting with the company during New York Climate Week 2022, interested participants should direct message @BaseCarbonInc on Twitter or email investorrelations@basecarbon.com.

For online registration and the agenda, please visit wsjcustomevents.com/esgleadershipforum2022.

The company executives will also be participating in the following events:

Demystifying the Voluntary Carbon Markets by TD

Date: September 27th, 2022

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Wes Fulford, our CFO will be participating in a panel discussion moderated by Aaron MacNeil, CleanTech Equity Research at TD

Carbon Markets and the Net Zero Future by Women in Mining and Resources Singapore (WIMAR SG)

Date: September 27th, 2022

Panel Discussions on Market Engagement in the Voluntary Carbon Markets, Sustaining Carbon Market Growth

David Greely, Base Carbon Senior Economic Advisor and Host of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast will be moderating the afternoon's two panel discussions featuring global carbon and industry leaders from Anglo American, Trafigura, Macquarie, Climate Impact X, HFW and Watr Protocol.

Raymond James Sustainability Conference 2022

Date: October 4th, 2022

Time: 12:40 pm ET

Panel Discussion on Carbon Capture & Abatement

Wes Fulford, our CFO will be participating in the panel discussion moderated by David Quezada, Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst at Raymond James and in 1x1 meetings during the conference. Following the event, a recording of the panel round will be available on our website at basecarbon.com/investors

S&P Global APPEC 2022 from September 26-28 th , 2022 in Singapore



, 2022 in Singapore Carbon Capture Summit USA 2022 from October 19-20 th , 2022 in San Diego California



, 2022 in San Diego California VERGE Nature Forum 22 a climate tech event by GreenBiz from October 25-27th, 2022 at San Jose



About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is in the business of providing capital, development expertise and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader ESG economy. Base Carbon seeks to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and developmental resources to carbon projects globally and, where appropriate, will endeavour to utilize technologies within the evolving carbon industry to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hornby, Chief Legal Officer are responsible for this press release.



