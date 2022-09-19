Submit Release
Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates U-Haul for Data Breach

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of theDriver's Privacy Protection Act ("DPPA"), the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by U-Haul International, Inc. ("U-Haul"), as a result of a data breach compromising customer records containing highly sensitive information, including driver's license numbers and state identification numbers.

If you are a U-Haul customer, received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation,PLEASE CONTACT one of our attorneys at (914) 733-7220, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

On September 9, 2022, U-Haul publicly announced that it detected a compromise of two unique passwords that were used to access a customer contract search tool that allows access to rental contracts for U-Haul customers. U-Haul's investigation determined that an unauthorized person accessed the customer contract search tool and customer contracts. On August 1, 2022, U-Haul's investigation determined some rental contracts were accessed between November 5, 2021, and April 5, 2022. After an in-depth analysis, on September 7, 2022, U-Haul's investigation further determined the accessed information included: names and driver's license numbers or state identification numbers.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7220
Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/716496/Consumer-Alert-Lowey-Dannenberg-PC-Investigates-U-Haul-for-Data-Breach

